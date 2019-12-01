John Flores of Patterson is scheduled to appear at a book signing Dec. 7 at Books Along the Teche in New Iberia.
Flores wrote “Louisiana Birding: Stories on Strategy, Stewardship and Serendipity,” a book that emphasizes the importance of state and conservation activities that help make the Sportsman’s Paradise one of the top birding states in the country. It also underscores Louisiana’s key role as a destination for migratory birds at the end of 1,000-mile journeys to and from the breeding grounds in upper North America.
He writes about the Atchafalaya Basin, which he refers to as “The North American Amazon.”
The book, which features more than 125 photos of various species of birds, isn’t a where-to or how-to book, although it lists some locations, highlights cultural festivals and touts the benefits of eco-tourism. “Louisiana Birding” also discusses the capture of blue-winged teal in the spring and the subsequent blood tests in which biologists from Alabama, Louisiana and Texas look for viruses to predetermine potential outbreaks of influenza. The book describes the GPS, nanotag and telemetry studies on waterfowl and songbirds in an attempt to utilize today’s technology to better understand bird movements, he said.
The 63-year-old outdoors writer and photographer has been working in project management in the energy industry. His second “career” began in 2003.
The book signing was set tentatively from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.