After Westgate had three football prospects sign letters-of-intent during the early period in December, five more Tigers joined them on Wednesday afternoon.
Defensive tackle Parker Nelson and linebacker Garrick Arceneaux each inked with junior college program Texas A&I, while offensive lineman Tommy Nantheveth, defensive tackle Kenery Touriac and athlete Kavin Touriac all picked Louisiana College.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pound Nelson transferred to Westgate from Central Catholic-Morgan City, where he was an all-state performer as a junior.
“Parker did well for us this year,” WHS head coach Ryan Antoine said. “He’s a true nose guard-type guy but also played offensive line for us towards the end of the year. He can play both sides of the ball.
“On defense, he stopped a lot of runs. And in the playoffs, he started opening a lot of holes for us on offense. I think he’ll have a chance to get re-recruited after one year because he’s already academically eligible.”
Arceneaux (6-1, 210) can play multiple positions in the linebacking corps.
“If he picks his test score up, he’ll also have a chance to get re-recruited after one year of junior college,” Antoine said. “He can play at a high level. I think he can play both inside and outside linebacker. He played both for us.
“Garrick is one of those guys who can go sideline-to-sideline and also cover receivers and running backs. Once he picks his weight up and gets stronger, he’ll be fine.”
Nantheveth (6-1, 205) anchored the offensive line the past two seasons.
“Tommy had an East Texas Baptist scholarship offer but decided to stay closer to home,” Antoine said. “He is a tweener who started his career with us as a defensive lineman.
“He’s one of the hardest-working kids I’ve ever been around, a consistent kid who was all-district on the offensive line.”
Kenery Touriac (5-11, 250) and Kavin Touriac (6-2, 215) are siblings.
“Kenery works his tail off at everything,” his coach said. “Never missed a day of practice.
“Never missed a rep. He brought it every day.
“He’s a defensive tackle who wore the No. 8 jersey, which means he was voted team captain. He’s just a special kid.”
Kavin has perhaps the highest ceiling of the five signees.
“Kavin has the most potential,” Antoine said.
“He shows flashes of being an incredible player. He just has to get more consistent with those flashes.
“Kavin can play cornerback, safety, linebacker, H-back and running back. His potential is out the roof. He’s 6-2, 215, and runs a 4.5-ish 40-yard dash. He doesn’t play basketball. He plays baseball. At the end of the day, he was sold on wanting to play with his brother. He didn’t want to split the family up where they would have to follow them at two different schools.”
Receiver Makholven Sonn will sign at a later date.