Five-tournament regular season is on tap for SFA anglers in 2022

Five regular-season tournaments are on tap for Southcentral Fishing Association members in 2022.
The season gets underway March 19 under new leadership that may push membership numbers and tournament participation higher in the series of “slot” redfish tournaments held out of Quintana Canal Boat Landing at Cypremort Point.
Brooks Amy of New Iberia is the incoming SFA director. Amy brings a fresh outlook, new ideas and excitement to the SFA. He agreed last year to take over for past SFA director Gerrit “T-Blu” Landry of Patoutville.
“I’m getting a lot of feedback. I think it’s going to surpass expectations. I’m looking forward to seeing everybody there. I’m really excited about it,” Amy said Thursday night, noting he has talked with numerous anglers about the upcoming season. “I think we’ll have a really, really good turnout.”
The 42-year-old owner of Overhead Door Co. of Lafayette has relished the opportunity to helm the SFA. He’s fired up to see any veteran members as well as new members.
Landry said he was stepping aside as director because of personal and business considerations that prevented him from devoting as much time to the position as he would prefer. The torch was passed July 17 during the 2021 SFA Classic awards ceremony under the pavilion along Quintana Canal.
Membership fee is $25 per adult and $10 for youths 15 and under.
Tournament fee is $100 per boat with a maximum of five anglers per boat. Registration for each tournament will be on the morning of each tournament ending at 5:50 a.m.
For more information about joining the SFA, call Amy at 316-8175 or email him at sfadirector42@yahoo.com.
After the opener on March 19, the others regular-season tournaments are April 23, May 21, June 18 and July 23. The 2022 SFA Classic is scheduled to be held Aug. 20. Makeup tournaments will be held the next day.
Tournament times for all but the opener are from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. On March 19, tournament hours are from 6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Each team will have two drop tournaments, which he believes should make the race more competitive for AOY.
Changes in the tournament format start with the first one. SFA anglers can weigh three redfish within the 16- to 27-inch slot and drop one for their best two-fish total weight on March 19.
For April 23, a draw-the-high-number tournament (anywhere from 18 inches to 26 inches) the competitors can weigh four redfish and drop one for the best three-fish total weight.
The weigh-in format for the May 21 and June 18 tournaments, plus the SFA Classic on Aug. 20, is the same as March 19. Like April 23, SFA anglers can weigh four redfish and drop one on July 23.
‘I’m just trying different stuff to keep people interested and just coming out fishing,” Amy said.
Interesting? He has plans for a side Calcutta involving most spots on a redfish and another side Calcutta for the biggest flounder.
Also, he said, door prizes will be awarded after each tournament. Winners must be resent to win. One prize sure to be valued is an entry fee for the next tournament.