Five Teche Area football players capped off their 2019 season with top honors as there were named to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A All-State team that was released today.
Catholic High linebacker Chris Landry got the highest honor as he was a first-team selection to the team.
The 6-foot-2, 180 pound senior was one of four linebackers on the first team, joining St. Charles’ Eugene Mandel; Ferriday’s Tyvn Byrd and Kentwood’s Cornelius Dyson.
Landry’s Catholic High teammates, senior quarterback Trey Amos, senior running back Tray Henry and senior linebacker Nick Borne, were named Honorable Mention selections to the team, as was Loreauville senior quarterback Zy Alexander.
The quintet all had big roles in leading their respective teams as Landry, Borne, Amos and Henry all helped lead CHS to the Division III semifinals while Alexander helped lead the Tigers to the Class 2A quarterfinals.
Quarterback Kobe Dillon of Class 2A champion Ferriday and lineman Joe Pommier of Division III quarterfinalist Notre Dame top the LSWA squad selected by a panel of sportswriters from across the state along The Dunham School’s Neil Weiner, who was selected as the 2A Coach of the Year.
Dillon was voted the Offensive MVP after leading Ferriday to its first state title since 1956 by compiling 3,549 total yards. The senior completed 112-of-187 passes for 2,163 yards and 23 touchdowns. Dillon also ran for 1,386 yards and 25 TDs to help his team average 49 points per game.
Pommier, the Defensive MVP, recorded 60 tackles, had 23 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hurries, seven sacks and two fumble recoveries for the Crowley-based Pioneers, who were the No. 2 seed on the Division III bracket.
Weiner’s Dunham team won the District 8-2A title and was the No. 5 seed going into the Division III playoffs.
Dunham claimed a playoff road win over Newman before losing to eventual champion Lafayette Christian in the semifinals.
The Tigers finished 10-2.