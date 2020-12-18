Five new players were among 124 who ventured out over a three-day span to play the Acadiana Pro Am Association December tournament at Cane Row.
David Duggins, Jack Koubi, Nash Scott, Tyler Derouen and Guy Bonin were the five new players on the course.
Of the 31 teams playing, only nine (29 percent) had positive points on a challenging course and only 46 of 124 individual players (37 percent) made or exceeded their needed points.
Individual winners were Kris Viator (+8) in A competition; Jodie Menard (+6) in B competition, Sid Champagne (+7) in C and Andrew Walker (+6) in D.
The first-place team of Jodie Menard (5 points), Jay Frederick (2), Lenny Dubois (-1) and Lloyd Geoffroy (-1) finished with 5 points and won in a tiebreaker with two other teams.
In second place via the tiebreaker were Steve Regan (5), Brad Rodriguez (1), David Duggins (1) and Maxie Mathews (-2).
In third via the tiebreaker with 5 points were Mark Hooks (5), Doug Hunter (-4), James Morse (-1) and Todd Olivier (5).
In fourth place with 4 points, via a tiebreaker with two other teams, were Willie Boyd (3), Dave Williamson (-5), Sanford Suire (4) and Louis Devillier (2).
In fifth via the tiebreaker with 4 points were Douglas Bulliard (1), Micahel Landry (3), Roger Pisani (0) and Dean Martin (0).
In sixth place via a tiebreaker, also with 4 points, were Jacob Freyou (2), Ronnie Etie (0), Brett Price (-3) and Andrew Walker (5).
In seventh place with 2 points were Ryan Gonsoulin (5), Al Moss (-4), John Provost (2) and Brenda Guidry (-1).
In eighth place with 1 point were Teddy Sliman (-3), Jules Hebert (0), Brent Manuel (1) and Herman Hebert (3).
Finishing with 0 points were Danny Duplantis (2), Phil Mouledous (4), Guy Bonin (-1) and Bert Baudoin (-5).
At -2 were Kris Viator (5), Jenny Williams (-5), Glenn Suire (3) and Pete Pharr (-5).
Three teams finished at -3 — Tony Baudoin (5), Paul Ladoucer (-4), Nash Scott (-1) and Alvin Bergeron (-3); Mark Amy (1), Jason Hebert (-2), Cort Lae (-3) and Bruce Wade (1); and Ralph Bergeron (-3), Joe Bass (1), Ed Brawner (-2) and Roger Cook (1).
Finishing at -4 were Larry Verrett (-2), Al Landry (0), Don Sarkies (2) and Mark Landry (-4).
At -5 were Andre’ Whitewing (-1), Junius Granger (-4), Sid Champagne (5) and Murphy Pontiff (-5).
Three teams finished at -7 — Brody LeBlanc (1), Tyler Derouen (-1), Mark Robicheaux (-2) and Stafford Decoux (-5); Marshall Broussard (-1), Ryan Bulliard (-1), Paul Walters (-3) and Lyle Hargrave (-2); and Kevin Arceneaux (0), Boyd Boutte (2), John Reed (-4) and Chris Mayard (-5).
Three teams finished at -8 — Cory Hulin (-4), Michael Barrilleaux (2), Errik Derouen (-1) and Dan Handschin (-5); Weston Reed (1), Charles Judice (-5), Tom Carroll (1) and Wayne Manuel (-5); and Linda Savoie (-5), Michael Zirlott (0), Jimmy Prados (-2) and Susan Clark (-1).
Three teams also finished at -10 — Jimmy Rogers (-4), Brent Culotta (-1), Olan Granger (-2) and Avia McGlothlam (-3); Paul Reaux (-2), Jack Koubi (1), Robie Darden (-4) and Frank Hunter (-5); and Melvin Oubre (-3), William Spitzer (-1), Gilbert Boudreaux (-3) and Les Champagne (-3).
Two teams finished at -11 — Randy McDaniel (0), Pam Meadows (-5), Mike Grigsby (-3) and Bobby Broussard (-3); and Dean Dahse (-1), Robert Burton (-5), Dylan Meche (0) and Bo Provost (-5).
Finishing at -12 were Eric Indest (-5), John Lee Melancon (-5), Curley Romero (-1) and Nicholas Landry (-1).
Two teams finished at -13 — Tim Hebert (-5), Armand Castille (1), Ronnie Finley (-5) and Ann Bourgeois (-4); and Johnny Hollier (-5), Michael Michel (-4), Dawn Declouet (1) and Chris Bayard (-5).
Finishing at -14 were Dan Coreil (-4), Nolan Granger (-5), Hanson Romero (-2) and Carter Owens (-3).
At -17 were Mike Arton (-4), Anthony Alford (-5), Rene Dartez (-5) and Sheryl Granger (-3).