Five more LSU players chosen on final day of NFL draft

LSU wrapped up the final day of the NFL Draft on Saturday by having five more Tigers selected. That brings the total number of LSU players selected in this year's draft to seven.
The first LSU player to be selected on Saturday was inside linebacker Jabril Cox, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the No. 115 pick.
The 6-foot-4, 231-pound graduate transfer from North Dakota State — where he won three FCS national titles and earned FCS All-American honors — was third on the team with 58 tackles, second on the team with 6.5 tackles for a loss and interceptions with 3.
Defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin was selected next in the fourth round as the Cincinnati Bengals took him with the No. 122 pick.
The 6-foot-3, 350-pound Shelvin, who prepped at Northside High and Notre Dame of Crowley, appeared in 21 games (14 starts) in two seasons and finished his career with 48 tackles, 4.5 tackles for a loss and 1 sack.
Two more Tigers were drafted in the sixth round with wide receiver Racey McMath and safety Jacoby Stevens hearing their names called.
The 6-foot-3, 224-pound McMath was taken by the Tennessee Titans with the No. 205 pick. McMath — known for his speed — never developed into a top wide receiver for the Tigers, catching 33 passes for 522 yards and four touchdowns.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Stevens was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles with the No. 224 pick. Stevens — a four-year letterman — finished last season second on the team with 63 tackles, 6 tackles for a loss, 3 sacks and 4 pass breakups.
Cornerback Kary Vincent Jr. was the final Tiger selected in the draft. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound defensive back was chosen in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos with the No. 237 pick. Vincent appeared in 39 games, recording 87 tackles, 3.5 tackles for a loss and 6 interceptions.
Of the seven LSU players drafted this year, four of them did not play during the 2020 season.
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (drafted in the first round by the Bengals), Shelvin and Vincent Jr. all opted out before the start of the season. Terrace Marshall Jr. (selected in the second round by the Panthers) opted out after seven games.