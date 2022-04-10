Wilfred "Tuppy" Gary, left, and Corey Romero proudly lip the bass that vaulted them to a first-place finish April 2 in a Louisiana Bass Anglers "trailer" tournament with the weigh-in at Fairfax Foster Bailey Memorial Boat Landing in Franklin. Their four bass weighed 12.56 pounds.
Hank Harris, left, and Dicky Fitzgerald hold the five bass that lifted them to a win April 3 in a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament held out of Fairfax Foster Bailey Memorial Boat Landing, Franklin. Their limit weighed 15.1 pounds.
FRANKLIN — Dicky Fitzgerald of Charenton and Hank Harris of New Iberia enjoyed first-place finishes in a Louisiana Bass Anglers tournament to keep their respective winning streaks alive on April 3 out of Franklin’s Fairfax Foster Bailey Memorial Boat Landing.
One day earlier, cousins Wilfred Gary and Corey Romero, both of New Iberia, won the LBA tournament April 2, a “trailer” event with the weigh-in held at Fairfax Foster Bailey Memorial Boat Landing.
Fitzgerald and Harris’ five-bass limit weighed 15.16 pounds on that Saturday. Their winning catch was anchored by a 4.16-pound bass as they topped a 25-boat field.
Fitzgerald, the two-time defending Angler of the Year in the LBA, won the bass club’s tournament March 19 with Bubbie Lopez of Centerville at Lake Sam Rayburn. Harris won the bass club’s tournament March 18 at Lake Sam Rayburn with his fishing buddy, Johnny Hester of Lafayette.
Right behind the winners in second place were Mike Louviere and Tabitha L. Landry of Loreauville, whose five bass weighed 13.78 pounds. Louviere, enjoying his return to Cajun Country, and his son Mike “T Mike” Louviere, also finished second a day earlier with 12 pounds.
Wrenwick Drexler, fishing alone, finished third on Sunday with 11.67 pounds. Fourth Place went to Cody Patillo of Loreauville, who checked in with 9.77 pounds.
Gary and Romero set the pace on Saturday with a winning weight of 12.56 pounds, including the biggest bass of the day, a 5.87-pound “hawg.” Their last tournament win was July 28 in a Wednesday Night Hawg Fights Bass Tournament Series contest in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Bayou Benoit Boat Landing.
Following the Louviere father-and-son team in the top four that day were runners-up Hunter Neuville of Loreauville and Andre Weber of Jeanerette with 10.46 pounds. R.J. LeBlanc and Erik Guillory finished fourth with 9.28 pounds.
Next up for the Louisiana Bass Anglers is the Louisiana Best Six tournament May 6-7 at Toledo Bend. Qualifying for the prestigious state tournament with Top Six finishes last year were Fitzgerald, Lopez, Neuville, Levi Louviere, Seth Comeaux and Marcus Ciurry. The alternates are Timmy Curry and Travis Harmon.