CHARENTON — Of all the tournaments that contributed to claiming the 2021 Angler of the Year title recently in the Louisiana Bass Anglers, the next-to-last one Sept. 17-18 meant the most to Dicky Fitzgerald of Charenton.
That mid-September tournament was at Lake Sam Rayburn in eastern Texas, where Fitzgerald and other bass club members never fished an LBA tournament before. Fitzgerald paired up with his friend Bubbie Lopez of Centerville, the only member who could give him a run for AOY, and they finished runner-up on Day 2.
“Doing well at Rayburn” was the key, Fitzgerald said Oct. 4.
“That sealed the deal. Bubby and I had a second-place finish. That’s the first time we ever fished Rayburn. Oh, it was unbelievable,” he said.
Fitzgerald and Lopez’s limit weighed 15.36 pounds. Chatterbaits and Kajun Boss spinnerbaits triggered the right bites, lots of them, Fitzgerald said.
They shared the second-place points so his tournament partner was unable to gain any ground. They took the results in stride, although Lopez did say he definitely was aiming to unseat the two-time defending champion in 2022.
Fitzgerald, who has a State Farm Insurance agency in Morgan City, celebrated his 52nd birthday on Oct. 5. He quietly celebrated his third AOY two days earlier after the bass club’s last tournament of 2021 on Oct. 3 in the Atchafalaya Basin out of Myette Pointe.
His back-to-back titles follow his first-ever AOY in the late 1990s soon after he helped start the Louisiana Bass Anglers.
Which AOY was sweeter?
“Oh, definitely, this year. It’s hard enough to win Angler of the Year, much less back-to-back. We have lots of good anglers in the club, as you know,” he said.
“You know, our club’s such a close-knit group … a friendly atmosphere. Winning the title gives it a little more than being in the club. Winning Angler of the Year means more than winning a tournament,” he said. “There’s a little joking and ribbing that goes along with it. I love it. We have fun with it. It makes it worthwhile.”
Fitzgerald let his fishing rod and reel do the talking. Just like he did last year.
“I’m really a pretty humble guy. I kind of like let my actions speak for themselves. I’m not a big talker. I’m glad to have won it, that’s for sure,” he said.
There was a big reason other than the Lake Sam Rayburn showing that accounted for his AOY.
“Man, it’s just, really, I had a consistent year. Really. Only one first-place finish but five seconds and the rest were Top 10s,” he said.
Some added time on the water helped his ascent to the top.
“Oh, yeah, I just consistently fished to stay on fish. A couple extra days of scouting helped me finish well enough to pull off Angler of the Year,” he said.
In 2020, Fitzgerald rallied in the regular-season finale to wrest the title away from Lopez, who held a 10-point edge, 745-735, before the 12th and final tournament Oct. 18 in the Atchafalaya Basin. Fitzgerald teamed with Greer Billeaud of Lafayette to win that tournament with a 15-pound plus bag of bass and wrapped up AOY, 795-750.
The rematch wasn’t even close in 2021. Fitzgerald added another bass club title by outscoring his long-time fishing buddy, 805-745. This year he separated himself from the pack “earlier than normal” and coasted to the title. In fact, he really didn’t have to fish the regular-season finale.
“Usually, it (the bass club’s AOY race) goes down to the wire,” the bass club champion said.
In other words, the pressure was off when tournament day arrived Oct. 3.
“I really didn’t have to fish this tournament. It was so nice to go out and have fun,” Fitzgerald said.
Lopez, who has one AOY title with LBA, and Marcus Curry went out at safe daylight in the regular-season finale and came back with the winning five-fish limit weighing 16.43 pounds. But it was too little too late for Lopez, who said as much himself.
“I had a good time yesterday. It always feels good to win one. But it’s too late in the year to win them. It’s only my second one this year,” Lopez said Oct. 4 after finishing the season with one other win and four second-place finishes.
Following Fitzgerald and Lopez in the year-end point standings were third-place Hunter Neuville, fourth-place Levi Louviere, fifth-place Seth Comeaux and sixth-place Mark Curry, who all will represent the bass club at the Best Six next spring on Toledo Bend. Alternates are seventh-place Timmy Curry and eight-place Travis Harmon.
Fitzgerald, an ardent deer hunter, said his confidence bait in this year’s tournaments was a bladed jig, either a Z-Man Chatterbait or a Delta Lures LLC Thunder Jig. He mixed up the colors to match the water but main stuck with variations of black/blue.
Fitzgerald, Lopez, et al, will return to Myette Point for the 2021 Louisiana Bass Anglers Classic on Oct. 16.
“Hopefully, I can win the Classic, then leave for Vegas,” Lopez said, noting he will compete in a national pool tournament his 8-person B’s Dat Way team Oct. 20-26 in Las Vegas. It’ll be his first trip to “Sin City.”