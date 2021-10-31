Two first-time New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet-goers were inside the Isle of Iberia RV Resort taking it all in Thursday.
One of them was Jim Leach of New Iberia, the newest member of the local DU chapter’s fundraising committee. Leach, 53, said he has been a DU member since 2016. He decided this year to volunteer his time the non-profit association.
“I wanted to do more. I wanted to do more to help the ducks,” Leach said as people filed through the door. He helped with the banquet room’s “setup,” he said.
Leach is an avid duck hunter who hunts main public land north of Henderson, often with one of two daughters, Lauren, 15, a student at New Iberia Senior High. He said she loves to hunt ducks.
Leach’s wife, Shawn, isn’t a duck hunter. She’s known more for her 20-plus year career as a social studies teacher at New Iberia Senior High.
One of the dozen or so DU Green Wings on hand for the 2021 New Iberia Ducks Unlimited Chapter banquet was Reed Denise, 12, a student at Highland Baptist Christian School. Like Leach, Denise was attending his first-ever event after going with his father, Jason Denise, who owns Superior Sheet Metal.
The elder Denise said his son is just getting into duck hunting and he believed it was time to get him involved in DU.
“He’s of the age of understanding right from wrong and identifying birds,” he said about Reed.
How many DU events has Denise attended?
“Oh, I don’t know. I’ve lost count. I’ve been to some here, other parishes and in the area,” said the 46-year-waterfowler who hunts some on a lease on the Iberia-Vermilion line but spends most of his duck hunting days on lakes and DU management areas in Oklahoma.
Oklahoma is where his son made his initial claim to fame as a waterfowler last season when he brought down two greenheads with one shot from his Remington Model .870 20-gauge pump shotgun. How much fame? Reed got a dap right away the night of the banquet from former DU chapter chairman and ex-state DU official Armond Schwing, who served as the auctioneer for the live auction Thursday.
Highlights of the auction were Ben Chauvin’s $2,600 high bid for the Christensen Mesa .300 WM Bolt-Action 2021 Rifle of the Year; Dr. Drew Clarke’s high bid of $2,300 for the Kimber 1911 Wetlands Advocate .45ACP Handgun of the Year; Brett Bishop’s $2,000 high bid for the 2021 Shotgun of the Year, a Beretta A400 20-guage; Dr. William “Andre” Cenac’s $400 high bid for the 2021 Pintail Drake Decoy of the Year, and Dr. Shannon Gonsoulin’s $400 for the 2021 Knife of the Year.
New Iberia DU Chapter chairman Jason Foster was proud of the event before, during and after. On Friday, with the latest local bucks for ducks event in the history books, Foster praised the committee’s teamwork start to finish in the face of multiple challenges.
The 44-year-old investment advisor representative at Cestia Wealth Management also pointed out the chapter raised the net contribution to DU for the first time since 2017, when it boasted a net profit of $40,000. This year’s banquet had a net profit of $43,912.
Foster credited a new strategy to maximize the net contribution, one that combined two events (sponsors banquet and general membership banquet) into one.
Nearly 100 men (mostly), women and youngsters attended this year’s fundraising event. They began trickling through the door at 5:30 p.m.
Would it be a good crowd?
“You hope. You hope,” Foster said.
The attendees ate a meal of jambalaya, green bean casserole, LeJeune’s French bread, cole slaw and brownies prepared by the chapter’s cooking crew led by Jason Broussard. Broussard, Gonsoulin, Clarke and Greg Mullen cooked much of the meal Wednesday and finished it Thursday, Broussard said. They cooked for about 120 people, he said.
For New Iberian Perry Segura, 91, it was about renewing ties with his buddies, new and old, and more. As he said, “Seeing my friends and talking to them about old times … and looking at pretty girls like that.”
Segura was looking over a visitor’s shoulder when he spotted Kimberly Brady of Lake Charles, who was selling goose bands for a raffle of a Franchi 20-gauge shotgun and an automatic BB gun. The goose band raffle, with each ticket priced at $20, raised $3,340.
The accomplished big game hunter who has trophies from around the world has attended countless DU banquets in New Iberia.
“Yeah, I’ve been to a lot of them,” Segura said.
Segura went to the banquet with Harry Anderson, 84, of Avery Island, a Pintail Sponsor ($350). Segura and Anderson touched base with many other members walking the aisles between tables, one reason the event has been dubbed the social event of the year for local outdoorsmen.
Thursday’s event didn’t disappoint, banquet-goers agreed.