Although Loreauville quarterback Zy Alexander missed almost the entire 2018 season with an injury, he showed no signs of rust in Thursday's 20-0 win over Jeanerette at the Iberia Parish Sugar Cane Jamboree held at Westgate.
The 6-foot-3, 175-pound senior was sharp as a tack, completing all four of his passes for 89 yards. He also rushed for a touchdown.
"It felt good after missing the whole season last year," Alexander said. "It was a great feeling to come out for the jamboree and do what you love.
"My receivers were open so I just had to get them the ball, and they did the rest."
Jeanerette received the opening kickoff and moved into LHS territory on a 32-yard pass from Noah Rollins to Ka'Rel Sparrow, but the drive stalled when Rollins was sacked for a 12-yard loss on 3rd-and-7 from the LHS 30.
On its first possession, LHS went 73 yards in nine plays with Alexander connecting on all three pass attempts for 45 yards.
After a seven-yard run by Alexander put the Tigers at the JSH 13, Ethan Simon burst through the line on the next play for a touchdown.
"It was a counter," LHS head coach Terry Martin said of the touchdown run. "Ethan is just one of those guys who is hard to bring down. He doesn't look fancy or flashy."
In the second half, the Tigers moved ahead 14-0 on a 15-yard keeper by Alexander with 10:55 remaining. On the previous play, the LHS quarterback found junior Aiden Dooley on a 44-yard completion.
"Zy's running makes us dangerous and when he does what he's supposed to, he can really throw it," Martin said. "He's a special kid."
After forcing Jeanerette to go three-and-out, LHS scored its final touchdown on a 31-yard pass from Calep Jacob to Simon.
"Ethan got hit two or three times after the catch on that slant," Martin said. "He's just a sophomore, real good in the weight room, and he works his butt off.
"He really came on strong last year and probably rushed for over 100 yards in the last game of the season. He has a lot of good football ahead of him."
The Loreauville defense sacked Rollins multiple times and thwarted the JSH ground game.
"Defensively, we could have made a lot more plays," Martin said. "We had a lot of silly penalties. They threw a couple of balls in the flat where we were a little overaggressive, but other than that it was just a lot of penalty yardage.
"We should have had a couple of interceptions tonight. I thought we played a little better than last week in the scrimmage vs. Hanson, but we have a lot of improving to do because it gets real next week against Central Catholic."
LHS junior Chris Anthony played well at inside linebacker.
"Chris had a couple of sacks," Martin said. "He's a good running back, too. He didn't touch the ball on offense as much as he will as we get into the season.
"Our run defense has gotten better. We're still experimenting with the 3-3 stack, and a couple of times, they hit us for a little gain where we were still a little out of position. That's something we need to work on. I hope we can get a little better because we play some teams we're not going to be able to go toe-to-toe with."
Wide receiver Logan Girouard caught two passes for 21 yards and tight end Bryan Patout had a 24-yard reception for Loreauville.
Rollins completed 3-of-7 passes for 60 yards for Jeanerette.
"We competed. For a team where the majority of the kids never played football before, and with a new system where we didn't get a whole lot of time to prepare because of the weather, we competed," JSH head coach Clifford Paul said.
"We made some typical mistakes of kids who lack football experience, but I think we played from the opening kickoff to the final whistle. We moved the ball decently. Our defense played good in spurts. I'm proud of the effort altogether."
WESTGATE JV 12, NISH JV 0
JaQuallen Allen threw a touchdown pass to spark Westgate's junior varsity to a 12-0 win over NISH.
Trailing 6-0, the Yellow Jackets marched deep into Westgate territory but the Tigers held firm on 4th-and-2 when NISH running back Jacalin Washington was stopped behind the line for a two-yard loss.
The Jackets reached the WHS 27 later in the first half and were halted on downs again.