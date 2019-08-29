Finding a spot

METAIRIE — Deonte Harris was one of the longest shots to make the regular-season roster when the New Orleans Saints began training camp last month.
He still faces uncertainty going into the final preseason game against the Miami Dolphins (7 p.m. today in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome), but he has improved his chances as much as anyone has during the last month.
The odds were stacked against the undrafted rookie for a few reasons: he’s only 5-foot-6, he played in a small football program (Division II Assumption College) and even though he’s a wide receiver, his primary role would be that of a return specialist, a limited role that the Saints had signed veteran Marcus Sherels to fill before they added Harris.
But those odds have improved steadily with each kick and punt return during the first three preseason games. He has averaged 25.1 yards on eight kickoff returns and 14.7 yards on 10 punt returns.
“I don’t think it’s too big for him,” Saints head coach Sean Payton said.
Harris has had one blunder, fumbling on a kickoff return before recovering the ball in the game at the New York Jets last Saturday, but he bounced back to return a later punt 78 yards for a touchdown in New Orleans’ 28-13 victory.
Though Payton said, “A returner who fumbles the ball consistently becomes someone else’s returner,” he added that “we can correct (the fumbling)” but “it’s hard to invent (the return ability).”
Harris set the NCAA All-Division record for combined returns for touchdowns (14). He returned 63 kickoffs for a 32.6-yard average and six touchdowns, and 48 punts for a 20.4-yard average and eight touchdowns.
In the preseason he is tied for eighth among the wide receivers with two catches (for 18 yards). The Saints have 11 wide receivers and likely won’t carry more than six.
Sherels, whose projected role as a cornerback isn’t significantly bigger than Harris’ as a wide receiver, hasn’t played in the first three preseason games because of an undisclosed injury.
The former Minnesota Viking returned to practice this week and Payton said “hopefully” he can play Thursday, though “we still have a large body of work with what he has done before.”
Sherels was Minnesota’s primary punt returner for eight years, averaging 10.6 yards per return with five touchdowns.
Though the return specialists have the best opportunity to stand out against the Dolphins, the determination of which players fill numerous other roster positions will be impacted by the performance of blockers and tacklers on special teams.
Special teams is the only area of the team that has new leadership since last season. In the off-season, Payton fired special teams coordinator Bradford Banta, Mike Westhoff, who oversaw the special teams, retired and assistant Kevin O’Dea’s contract expired.
Darren Rizzi, who was the Dolphins’ special teams coordinator, was hired to replace Banta and he’s assisted by Phil Galiano and Michael Wilhoite.
Rizzi, who was with the Dolphins for eight seasons, said he has “admired from afar” the Saints special teams.
“My impression was a group that always played with great energy and great passion,” Rizzi said. “Special teams is one of those things that you’ve got to have a passion for.
“There’s no tip-toeing around the pool or dipping your toe in the water.
“You’ve got to be jumping all the way in and it seemed to me when I got here that we had a lot of those guys, a lot of guys that jumped into the deep end.”
Payton didn’t bring in any competition for long-time punter Thomas Morstead or place-kicker Wil Lutz, who’s emerging as one of the NFL’s best. Long snapper Zach Wood has held off nominal competition.
New Orleans also returns special teams stalwarts in linebacker Craig Robertson, safety Chris Banjo, cornerback Justin Hardee and fullback Zach Line, though Robertson has been sidelined since sustaining an undisclosed injury in the second preseason game at the Chargers on Aug. 18.
Another special-teams position is reserved for Taysom Hill, the third quarterback who was the team’s leading kickoff returner, up back on punts and a versatile offense and kicking-game contributor.
“We have a really, really good core,” Rizzi said.
Payton said the Saints coverage units last season “outstanding.”
“We’ve talked a lot about getting the punt return game going,” he added.
“It’s an area where there’s a little bit of meat left on the bone.”
The Saints, who allowed the fewest punt return yards in the NFL and tied for 15th on kickoff return yards allowed last season, were 10th in kick return yardage and 24th in punt return yardage.
New Orleans averaged 6.5 yards on 24 punt returns and 24.3 on 23 kickoff returns.
The regular season starts Monday, Sept. 9 against the Houston Texans.