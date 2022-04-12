Catholic High softball coach Nelda Pontiff has big plans for the Panthers in the playoffs.
The Panthers (14-17), who have won nine of their last 12 games, have one final tune-up game against New Iberia Senior High on Tuesday although inclement weather could be a factor.
The crosstown battle against Class 5A NISH (7-20) could give CHS sufficient power points to move up from No. 9 in the Division III power ratings with the playoff brackets set to be released April 14.
“I’m hoping to stay between No. 7 and No. 9 in the power ratings,” Pontiff said. “I don’t want to see (No. 1) Notre Dame until the semifinals. I’ve been watching the bracket.”
“I find that we’re either on offensively or on defensively. If we can bring it all together, I think we’re going to be alright. We have it. We have what it takes. I know this team can go far. I see us going to least the semifinals. That’s my prediction.”
The Panthers battled hard in a 10-5 loss to Class 4A power Beau Chene (20-4) on Monday.
Hana Maturin went 2 for 4 and blasted a three-run homer.
Riley White (1 for 3, run scored), Bailey Mire (1 for 4, run scored), Kayla Broussard (1 for 1, double, RBI, run scored), Braye Bernard (1 for 3), Rebecca Riley (2 for 3, run scored) and Mia Poirier (1 for 3, RBI) all enjoyed success at the plate.
It was the first home run of the year for Maturin, who is hitting .370 in the No. 2 spot in the order.
“Hana is very, very fast,” Pontiff said. “She’s like a deer running. She does have power. We’ve been working on her power slap because of her speed. The farther she can get it out there, the more we can move runners along.”
Emma Hamner, who is batting a team-high .565, paces the Panthers offensively, along with White (.462), Mire (.402), Bernard (.328) and Broussard (.379).
The Panthers have surged after the return of several players from injury.
With five players sidelined for much of the season, eighth-graders Lily Pisani and Rie Fletcher stepped in and performed admirably.
“It’s been a big boost to have everybody back,” said Pontiff, who is excited about the future with the young players’ success. “Rie is a beast and Lily is a great little catcher.”
Poirier (137 strikeouts in 122.1 innings) does a tremendous job of changing speeds in the circle.
“Mia has a great off-speed pitch but we’re working with her because she shows a lot,” Pontiff said. “We’re trying to teach her to hide (her change-up) a little better.”