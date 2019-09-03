Final roster set for 2019 Saints

METAIRIE — After a whirlwind weekend of making cuts, placing players in injured reserve and consummating a trade, the New Orleans Saints have their 53-man roster to get ready to start the season.
But there’s still plenty of time for more changes prior to the season opener against the Houston Texans on Sept. 9 in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
“It’s a little bit of a work in progress to start,” coach Sean Payton said Monday. “There were a lot of difficult decisions in regards to this year’s 53. (There were) some really difficult players that we had to make a decision on and that’s never easy and it’s always the tough part about this job.”
Payton said “definitely the most difficult decision” was to release safety and special teams leader Chris Banjo.
“He’s such a valuable part of what we’ve been,” Payton said.
“He epitomizes what we’re looking for. I would also add that that door is not shut. When I talk about the roster and we talk about some of the changes that can be made throughout the early part of the season, he’s someone that has all the right things that go into winning games and being a great teammate and being a leader. We’ll stay in touch here and see how that goes.”
Banjo was caught in a numbers game after New Orleans kept both of the safeties that it drafted — C.J. Gardner-Johnson of Florida (fourth round) and Saquon Hampton of Rutgers (sixth round).
The Saints swapped linebackers with the Miami Dolphins when they exchanged third-year player Vince Biegel for sixth-year player Kiko Alonso.
“My expectation is he comes in, competes,” Payton said of Alonso, who led the Dolphins with 125 tackles last season. “It’ll be a transition and we’ll let that stuff kind of sort itself out. We feel that we have a group of players that we have a lot of confidence in. The depth at that position has changed just a little bit and for us it was really an opportunity to add a good football player to the roster.
“I think it would be premature to try to anticipate how it unfolds, but we feel like he’s someone that we’ve played against, he’s a tremendous effort player. You see it and feel it when he plays. We’ll be excited to welcome him here and find the right role as the season progresses.”
Linebacker was a position featuring uncertainty in the preseason as starting middle linebacker Alex Anzalone missed the last three preseason games because of an undisclosed injury and primary backup Craig Robretson missed the final two for the same reason.
But Payton said the Saints believe Anzalone “is going to be healthy for the start of the season” and Robertson is “basically day to day.”
New Orleans currently has just two tight ends on the active roster in Jared Cook and Josh Hill.
The Saints usually carry three and they did sign veteran Dan Arnold and rookie seventh-round draft choice Alize’ Mack to the practice roster after releasing them over the weekend.
Payton pointed out that Taysom Hill could be used as a third tight end. Hill, the third quarterback and a versatile special teams player, has lined up at running back, fullback, wide receiver and tight end in the past.
“It’s not set in stone spot right now relative to where we’re at,” Payton said. “I would say we feel confident in the two we’ve kept and then also Taysom’s ability to play in that position.”
Other notable players to rejoin the team on the practice roster were wide receivers Emmanuel Butler and Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Undrafted rookie return specialist Deonte Harris was one of the surprises of training camp and made the active roster by beating out veteran Marcus Sherels, with whom the organization reached an injury settlement.
Another notable development involved undrafted rookie defensive end Carl Granderson, who has been on the reserve/did not report list since the start of training camp.
Granderson had been in jail in Wyoming after pleading no contest to charge of sexual assault, but was released Aug. 26.
He can practice and attend meetings for two weeks without counting against the Saints roster, then the team must decide whether to activate him.
“We felt the spring, we saw a player that certainly we were excited to work with,” Payton said. “Obviously, these other challenges for him personally have taken precedent, as they should.
“In the meantime, those two weeks he will be allowed to train. He’s been away from football for a while so a lot of that will getting back into football shape, getting his weight where he wants to be, and understanding what we’re trying to do.”