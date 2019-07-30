After playing quarterback as a sophomore, Michael Akins is undertaking a much different role for New Iberia Senior High as the Yellow Jackets rusher in the Curt Ware era with their new head coach.
“Coming into my junior season,” Akins said, “I feel that there are high expectations. I’ll be playing defense and tight end.
“I’m good at setting the edge and rushing the passer, and defense is where I’ll probably play in college.”
One of the bright spots for NISH last year was Ja’Braylon Spencer, now at UL-Lafayette.
“I’m trying to fill his shoes,” said Akins, who at 6-foot-3 and 220 to 230 lbs., compares favorably to Spencer. “I’ll be playing with my hand on the ground (at defensive end).
“I’m going to be doing a lot to try and help lead the team. I want to be a good leader and a good teammate no matter where I’m at on the field.”
Akins likes the progress made by the Jackets as fall camp and the preseason jamboree looms around the corner.
“We’ve taken a huge step from the spring,” he said. “Just trusting the process with a new offense and a new, terrific coach. I love coach Ware to death.”
It’s uncommon for a player to go both ways on the 5A level, especially in the trenches, but Akins feels that he will be in shape to rarely come off the field.
“It has a lot to with what coach Paul Phillips and coach Todd Russ are doing with me,” he said. “I work out basically every day — no days off.”
Akins put his athleticism on display in week one last year at St. Martinville, rushing for two touchdowns and passing for another in the second half.
“Mike actually played a lot of quarterback last year,” Ware said. “He split time with Taegan (Bourque). He’s a really good athlete.”
Akins and running back Tyce Fusilier are the leaders of a banner junior class.
“The majority of the team — starter-wise — will be juniors,” Ware said. “We’re very junior-laden, which can simultaneously be a good and bad thing.
“There might be a learning curve this year, but then we’ll have many of them back the following year.”
According to Akins, it’s quite possible that the Jackets will end their postseason dry spell.
“As long as we trust the process, we’ll get there,” he said.
“With our great coaching staff, we should be solid. We just have to give it 110 percent.”