BATON ROUGE — Patience paid off Saturday for a pair of LSU fifth-year seniors.
Tiger wide receiver Jontre Kirklin and linebacker Jared Small were two of the biggest stars during the National L Club Spring Game held under overcast skies and chilly conditions at Tiger Stadium. Team White defeated Team Purple 23-14.
Kirklin lined up for both squads in the annual scrimmage that wraps up LSU’s spring football season. The 6-foot, 184-pound former Lutcher star hauled in 17 receptions for 209 yards and scored two touchdowns.
“I think Jontre did great today — excellent,” LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte said. “He played with the ones and the twos. I look forward to watching him play.”
Small, meanwhile, led all defensive players as the former Catholic High-Baton Rouge star recorded 14 tackles, including a team-high nine solos, and pulled down an interception for Team Purple.
“Jared Small has had a great spring,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “He’s going to play for us. Jontre had a good spring. I am very proud of those guys. Those are guys fifth year seniors and are very experienced. Both of them had a good game. It was good to see because we have been seeing that every day in practice.”
The LSU coaching staff had been spending all of spring practice watching all four quarterbacks take equal reps. That was the approach once again during Saturday’s spring game as Max Johnson, Myles Brennan, TJ Finley and Garrett Nussmeier all got significant time lining up for both Team Purple and Team White.
Brennan and Johnson, though, separated themselves from the others.
Brennan, who began last season as the starter before an injury sidelined him, looked sharp for Team White as he completed 11 of 15 passes for 106 yards and one touchdown — a 39-yard strike to Boutte. The former Westgate High star had 11 receptions for 162 yards in the game.
“We practiced hard all spring for it and we showed out today,” Boutte said. “We can improve in some areas but I think all together we did good.”
Johnson meanwhile started off sluggish, completing only four of 10 passes for 60 yards as the starting quarterback for Team White. After switching over to Team Purple in the second half, Johnson shined, completing seven of seven passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns, both to Kirklin.
The other two quarterbacks struggled on Saturday.
TJ Finley, who started five games last season, completed 10 of 19 passes for 84 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. True freshman and early enrollee Garrett Nussmeirer went 15-of-25 for 132 yards and three interceptions. The lone bright spot for Nussmeirer was a four-yard touchdown to Koy Moore with 17 seconds left in the contest.
Orgeron didn’t say afterwards if he thought Brennan and Johnson had taken the lead in the quarterback race, but he did admit that the amount of reps will be changing when the Tigers report for fall camp.
“I think when we come back to camp we will have to designate a certain amount of reps for certain guys,” Orgeron said. “Give the first and second guy more reps. I think that is going to be a process during camp.”
Even though the offenses were able to produce 579 combined yards and four touchdown drives, the Tigers struggled to get things going in the first half. The White Team settled for three field goals in the first half before the Brennan-Boutte touchdown.
Orgeron made sure to credit the defensive line which recorded six of the team’s eight sacks on the day.
“We have more of an attacking defensive line,” Orgeron said. “We’ve got some depth there. We think we have four or five guys that can rotate in there and play well.”
Even though he gave credit to the defense, Orgeron stated afterwards that he still wants to see more from the offense.
“I wanted to see some explosive plays,” Orgeron said. “I think we got stalled a little bit on first down. I don’t think we did a good enough job on first down. We got behind the chains a little bit and our protection wasn’t as good. The short-passing game has to improve.”