NEW ORLEANS — The Atlanta Falcons’ 26-9 victory against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday marked the 100th regular-season meeting between the long-time division rivals.
The visiting Falcons increased their lead in the series to 52-48.
This particular meeting might be remembered for the Saints’ penchant for penalties.
New Orleans was penalized 12 times for 90 yards.
Six times a New Orleans penalty gave Atlanta a first down.
The penalties came in a variety of forms — offensive holding, defensive holding, tripping, facemask, delay of game, roughing the kicker and false start (two).
But the most frequent infraction was illegal use of the hands, which the Saints defense did four different times by four different players.
The volume of penalties, especially those that extended Falcons drives, drew boos from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome crowd. But the penalties generally seemed legitimate.
“I thought the officiating was pretty good in this game,” Saints coach Sean Payton said. “That had nothing to do with this game.”
Falcons play keep-away
Those penalty-induced first downs contributed to a decided advantage in time of possession for Atlanta.
The Falcons held the ball for 33 minutes and 46 seconds while the Saints had the ball for the least amount of time in a game this season (26:14).
“It was huge for us to stay on the field and come away with points on those long drives and keep their offense off the field,” Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan said. “That was a big part of the outcome.”
The Falcons had touchdown drives that consumed eight minutes and 6:12.
Thomas surpasses former LSU receivers
Though the New Orleans offense was mostly ineffective, Michael Thomas, the NFL’s leading receiver, had another banner day.
He was targeted 14 times and finished with 13 catches for 152 yards. He also reached a couple of milestones.
Thomas made his 400th career reception, reaching that milestone faster than any other receiver in NFL history He did it in his 56th career game, surpassing Browns and former LSU receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s record of 61 games.
He also broke Browns and former LSU receiver Jarvis Landry’s record for catches in the first four seasons of an NFL career.
Injured trio back in action
Thomas saw three of his offensive skill-position teammates return from injury.
RB Alvin Kamara and TE Jared Cook had missed the last two games and WR Tre’Quan Smith had missed the last three games. All three players had ankle injuries.
Kamara was second to Thomas with eight receptions (for 50 yards) and he rushed four times for 24 yards. Cook had season-highs of six receptions and 74 yards and Smith caught one pass for 13 yards.
Peat, Lattimore sidelined by injury
While those three players returned from injury, the Saints lost two starters to injury.
G Andrus Peat (arm) and CB Marshon Lattimore (thigh) both left the game for good in the second quarter.
Peat’s injury appears to be the more serious of the two. The Saints will provide an update Wednesday when they file their first practice report of the week.
Offense starts slightly faster
Payton and QB Drew Brees have both said the Saints are emphasizing getting off the faster starts offensively.
The Saints showed marginal improvement against the Falcons as they scored on their first possession for the first time this season when Wil Lutz kicked a 29-yard field goal.
“I’d say that’s one of the bigger things that we’re lacking right now offensively is that fast start,” Brees said. “That’s definitely an area we’ll need to improve if we want to get to where we want to go.”