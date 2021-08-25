Ex-Cajun Ragas’ 1st pro TD ‘felt amazing’

Las Vegas Raiders rookie running back Trey Ragas dives in for a one-yard touchdown during Saturday’s preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. The former Ragin’ Cajuns star running back has looked good in two preseason games for the Raiders, scoring two touchdowns.
The former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns star running back scored 38 rushing touchdowns in his four seasons playing for the team out of Lafayette. Yet, when his body crossed the plane into the end zone in his NFL debut a few weeks ago, the feeling was slightly different.
“It felt amazing,” Ragas told Raiders.com’s Eddie Paskal. “Back in college touchdowns kind of felt like routine. This was the first touchdown in the while that gave me energy. That touchdown felt different.”
Ragas got a chance to experience that “different” feeling yet again last Saturday.
The Raiders undrafted rookie running back scored on a one-yard dive in the first quarter of the 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
In two preseason games, the 5-foot-10, 214-pound rusher has carried the ball 19 times for 63 yards and has scored two rushing touchdowns. Ragas also has five receptions for 44 yards.
Even though he has had some success, Ragas admits his biggest adjustment has been the speed of the professional game.
“The speed is definitely different,” Ragas told Paskal. “I feel like speed is really different because I am also learning, and all rookies were all learning. Once we know the system we can slow it down. Once you get experience it all slows down.”
In the team’s first preseason game — a 20-7 win over Seattle — Ragas led all rushers with 62 yards but that wasn’t what stood out to his head coach Jon Gruden. It was Ragas’ ability to pass protect that caught Gruden’s experienced eye.
“The tape is out there,” Gruden said the following Monday. “If you watch Ragas he is three-for-three in pickups.”
Even with such a strong start to his NFL career, Ragas will have his work cut out for him making the 53-man roster. The Raiders already have starting running back Josh Jacobs and backups Theo Riddick, Kenyan Drake, Jalen Richard and Alec Ingold on the roster.
Ragas views all that talent as an asset for his development into a pro running back.
“The talent we have in the room is crazy,” said Ragas, who rushed for 3,572 yards in his four seasons with the Ragin’ Cajuns. “Helping me learn new things. I can see maybe how Josh does it or Drake does it or Alec or really anybody.”
When asked what his mindset is when he puts on the famed silver and black uniform, Ragas was straightforward with his response.
“I’m just going to show up and do my assignment and do what the coaches tell me to do and play my game,” Ragas said.