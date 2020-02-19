For the second times in three years, Westgate head soccer coach Jared Robicheaux led his team to the playoffs.
In the opening round, No. 17 WHS traveled to Belle Chasse and played the No. 16 Cardinals to a 0-0 score through regulation and overtime.
Ultimately, Belle Chasse advanced by edging the Tigers by one penalty kick in the shootout.
“I had some big expectations because I had a really big senior class,” said Robicheaux, who has been at the helm for three years. “When the season started, we had 9 or 10 seniors out of 11 players competing for a starting spot.
“We started really late because of our outstanding football season and us going to the quarterfinals. In soccer, we then started with two decent wins and then hit a slump. We went to the David Thibodaux Tournament and didn’t perform well. We were kind of up and down for the rest of December.”
WHS finished 8-8-2.
“The second half of the season — especially the last two weeks — we finished really strong,” Robicheaux said. “We had a good showing in district, beating Sam Houston and Carencro to close out.
“Then we tied two very good teams to end the season in Vermilion Catholic and David Thibodaux. We were finally playing with the intensity that I was trying to get out of those boys the whole season.”
Perhaps the biggest surprise was the play of goalkeeper Kenery Touriac, a star defensive tackle on the school’s football team.
“A big shout-out to Kenery,” his coach said. “We got him to come out for soccer. We needed some competition at goalkeeper. In the past, I’ve tried to get defensive linemen at goalkeeper. They’re used to reading and reacting, and getting on the ground to make plays, so it translates.
“We had a senior originally who was starting and we lost him to academic issues. Everybody was confident with Kenery. His first two games, he had to play No. 1 St. Thomas More and No. 2 Beau Chene. He had a trial by fire. After that, he gave up an average of only one goal per game. He did a great job for us.”
Senior Conner Scott was a scoring machine.
“Connor had another strong season with 28 goals and 7 assists,” Robicheaux said. “He’s a dynamic athlete. He’s a forward, either an offensive midfielder or an up-top striker.
“Holden Builliard, another senior, had a great season with 13 goals and 12 assists. He was our assist leader and our main guy we tried to feed the ball to. Everything went through him.”
The most feared Tiger, however, was a player who doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.
“Dremone Bouyaseng was the heart and soul of the team,” Robicheaux said. “He was our midfielder who would help set up and shield the defense.
“He doesn’t put up stats, but he’s the one guy opposing coaches hate playing against because he’s all effort. He’s physical and doesn’t stop.”
In the future, Robicheaux will continue to comb the halls in search of potential players.
“Westgate has always had decent talent, especially from the Coteau community and the Iberia Parish end of Youngsville,” he said. “That was mainly the soccer crew that was here, but with Southside High opening up, most of them are going there.
“For me, any young guys I’m getting now are track guys and football players. We’re trying to find some good athletes and teach them the game.”