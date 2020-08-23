The Evangeline Little League Senior Boys baseball team went undefeated in winning the Louisiana Little League State Championship this past weekend in Sulphur, winning each game via the 10-run rule along the way.
“These boys came together during this tournament and played together like a team should,” head coach Willie Collins said. “Each and every player and coach played a part in bringing home the championship to ELL.”
Evangeline started the tournament with a 17-1 win over host Sulphur Little League. Startng pitcher Kolbe Louviere pitched four innings, giving up one run, with Lucas Aucoin closing out in the fifth inning with no runs for the home team.
In Game two on Saturday night, ELL faced Marksville Little League (American) in the winner’s bracket. Starting pitcher Thomas Collins pitched four innings and allowed only two runs, including two scoreless innings to open the game with a total of 16 pitches. Julio Perez took over in the fifth inning to close out the game. In the sixth inning, with runners in scoring positions, Louviere had a walk off hit to complete another 10-run rule win, 15- 5, to propel ELL to the championship game to face Marksville (Effie) LL (National).
As the team members prepared to head to the field from the hotel for the championship game, team reps reported, center fielder Christian Thomas took with him his keepsake of Troy Delahoussaye who recently passed away. Thomas is best friends with Troy’s sons Brennan and Landon Delahoussaye, who also play in Evangeline Little League, and Thomas has carried the keepsake with him to every game since Delahoussaye’s passing. At many of the regular season games, Troy Delahoussaye would hang out along the fence line talking to Thomas as he watched his sons play as well.
ELL had to battle both high temperatures in the upper 90s and lower 100s and a rocky start to the championship game.
Marksville scored seven runs in the first inning before pitcher Darron Degeyter held the opposing team to only one run in the second inning and no runs in the third. Closing pitcher Zachary Charles held Marksville to two runs in the next few innings, and ELL scored seven runs in the fifth and eight runs in the sixth inning to complete its third 10-run rule win and claim the state championship.
Catchers Braidyn Castille and Ashton Blanchard assisted their pitchers with consistent play behind the plate, the head coach said, and outfielders Quintin Jackson, Dravyn Smith, Cameron Castille and Kailup Moreaux were sure to catch the pop flies as well as have multiple hits in every game helping to bring runners home.
“Each player kept the next one motivated,” Collins said. “The smiles on their faces when we won the tournament was priceless. It takes a lot of volunteer hours to practice and travel for a tournament. I am very thankful to have two great assistant coaches to have helped me in this journey, Jason Moreaux and Brock Smith. It was like having three head coaches at all times. We worked together and made the best decisions for the team in all occasions.”
The coach also expressed his gratitude to the parents of the players for all of the late night practices, battling the summer heat and for being supportive throughout the journey.
“It’s something I will always remember, that’s for sure,” Collins said.
ELL team members included Lucas Aucoin, Ashton Blanchard, Braidyn Castille, Cameron Castille, Zachary Charles, Thomas Collins, Darron Degeyter, Quintin Jackson, Kolbe Louviere, Kailup Moreaux, Julio Perez, Dravyn Smith and Christian Thomas.