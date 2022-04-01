Tryouts kicked off on Sunday for the formation of a baseball league under the ownership of Michigan-native Drake MacKenzie.
The league, called Evangeline League, intends to begin games this summer. But, before the league can officially kick off, a series of tryouts will be held to find talent from around Louisiana to fill the rosters of the two teams; the Acadiana Cajuns and the Iberia Pelicans.
The first tryouts were held Sunday evening at the historic Acadian Ballpark, which drew players from all over the state. For some players, like Abbeville native Alex Courtier, an opportunity to play in the Evangeline League is a chance to reconnect with baseball players from the past.
“I haven’t played baseball in two years, since I was in junior college,” he said. “I played at Acadiana High, my dad is the head baseball coach over there, and then I played at Baton Rouge Community College. The main reason that I wanted to play is because my grandfather had played in the late ‘40s, so I felt that it would be a cool thing if I could also play.”
For other players, like former East Ascension High player Trevor Wireman, the Evangeline League is an opportunity to compete at a higher level than in the men’s leagues around the state.
“I played at East Ascension High School and, after that, went to a couple of showcases,” said Wireman on his playing history. “I had a decent amount of looks, but I graduated a year early and fell off the face of the earth. I’ve been playing in the men’s league ever since then and now I’m here. I just want to play. The adult league wasn’t really that competitive. Don’t get me wrong, they had guys who played in college and guys who played in the Minor Leagues, but that was years ago and they’re just out there to have fun. I want to compete.”
Dominick Boudreaux also attended tryouts, though he is already on the roster for the Acadiana Cajuns.
For Boudreaux, who played baseball for Highland Baptist, playing in the Evangeline League is a dream come true.
“I never really thought that I’d play baseball again, but one of my buddies hit me up about a team in the amateur league and we were pretty good, so we got asked to come play at Acadian Ballpark,” he explained. “We’re out here just to ball out and have fun. I’ve always played baseball and I had a couple of offers, like Penn State and Illinois, but I didn’t want to go and play in the snow. Right now, it isn’t about the money, it’s just about baseball. When I was young, I always thought that I’d be able to play for a team like this, and I’m here now.”
The league plans to host additional tryout sessions for any players who are still interested in playing this season.
The first game of the revitalized Evangeline League will be played today between the Acadiana Cajuns and the Iberia Pelicans. The game will be played at Acadian Ballpark and entry will cost $10 cash and include a free beer or soft drink.