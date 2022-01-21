The Episcopal School of Acadiana boys’ and girls’ soccer programs each claimed an 8-0 win over Vermilion Catholic during ESA’s senior night on Wednesday.
Ian Allam led the scoring for the boys with two goals. Luke Crochet, Evan Lipari, Greer Hernandez, Ethan Harson, Gus Caswell, and Will Schumacher each scored one goal.
The ESA boys are currently 11-3-2 with three games remaining. Geauxpreps lists them at the No. 2 spot in Division IV.
Head coach Adam Glover said his team didn’t play up to its standards, but the win is crucial to finishing the season strong.
“We didn’t play to the level we have played this year,” Glover said. “We were too one-dimensional, going down one side tonight. We play best when we looked to move the ball and hit the weak side and we didn’t do that tonight. That was a disappointment, but a win is a win at this stage of the season.”
ESA kept the tempo high for the majority of the game, taking free kicks quickly and never letting the opposition feel comfortable. Glover said the strategy is used to negate the height issues against some teams.
“I want us to play fast,” he said. “When you allow the other team to reset and get bodies behind the ball it’s a lot harder. We’re not the tallest of teams and we don’t do great on crosses, so playing that quick free kick and catching the team when they’re flat is always a plus.”
Glover said his focus now is on remaining healthy and preparing for the postseason.
“We have three more games until playoffs,” he said. “Obviously we’re looking to keep the momentum going. We’re ten games unbeaten, so if we can carry that momentum we can get a good ranking and keep the home field advantage all the way. Playing at home is important to these boys, and we can definitely capitalize.”
Maddie Breaux, Taylor Guillotte, and Anna Breaux each scored a brace for the girls team. Lila Pugliese and Grace Pellegrin added a goal apiece to claim the mercy rule victory.
The Lady Falcons struggled early in the season, but have improved to a 9-5-2 record, and are currently 9 games unbeaten. With three games remaining, the team will be looking to cement their place in the playoffs.
Head coach Dione Leger said a win on senior night is a great way to honor her important senior class.
“It’s an amazing feeling, I’m so proud of these girls,” Leger said. “We had a rough start with injuries and illnesses, but finally we have everybody back and we’re really hitting a good stride.”
Leger said her senior class have been playing varsity since middle school.
“They have been starters since seventh grade, so this is six years. Their leadership and skill is very important.”
Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to Catholic High.