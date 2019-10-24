CADE — Maggie Shuffler had 12 kills, and ace and two blocks as ESA improved to 21-7 overall with a 25-19, 25-18, 27-25 sweep of Catholic High Wednesday in a non-district contest.
Ema Warren aded nine kills, an ace and a blocksl Sydnee Buchanan finished with five kills, four aces and a block; Madyson McBroom had 14 digs; Peyton Stiley added 13 assists, seven kills and four aces; Gracee Cline had 15 assists and an ace and Morgan Williams had eight digs and a block for the Lady Falcons in the win.
Catholic High was led by Madison Bienvenu with seven kills, an ace, a block and nine digs; Hana Maturin added three kills, an ace and a block; Allyson Baquet had a kill, nine digs and two aces and Anna Angelle finished with 12 assists, two digs and an ace.
CHS was without Abigail Richthofen, who was recovering from an injury she received against Notre Dame Tuesday night.
ESA travels to Highland Baptist today, Catholic High travels to West St. Mary today.
Notre Dame 3,
Catholic High 0
Tuesday night, the Lady Panthers dropped a straight sets decision to Notre Dame, falling 25-20, 25-19, 25-18.
Madison BIenvenu led CHS with nine kills, nine digs, two blocks and an ace.
Abigail Richthofen finished with eight kills, four digs and a block; Sydnee Raheem had four kills, an assist and two blocks and Anna Angelle had 16 assists and two digs.
“We played very flat and did not execute well in all aspects of the game,” CHS coach Gary Westcott said. “We were outplayed from the start and never recovered.
“We need to put this loss behind us quickly.”
Delcambre 3, Franklin 0
DELCAMBRE — Baleigh Trahan had six aces and six assists as Delcambre beat Franklin 25-13, 25-15, 25-13 Tuesday in district play.
Lauren Dooley and Emalie Armentor each had three kills in the win and Alyssa Clement finished with seven digs.
Individual statistics for Franklin were not available.
In Delcambre’s loss to Highland Baptist Monday, Maelei Nguyen led the way with six kills, while Baleight Trahan had 13 assists and Alyssa Clement had 20 digs.