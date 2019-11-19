NATCHITOCHES — Led by Oliver Nickel’s second consecutive individual title and Aline Malek’s runner-up finish, the ESA Boys and GIrls cross country t eams swept the Class B state championships at the LHSAA State Cross Country Meet held Monday at Northwestern State University.
ESA’s boys scored 39 points and had three top 10 finishes to win the Class B title.
Grace Christian finished second with 87 points and Christ Episcopal was third with 113 points.
Nickel ran the three mile course in a time of 16 minutes, 53.2 seconds, ahead of second place finisher Jack Tournillion of Christ Episcopal (17:05.14).
ESA’s Christian Herpin finished fourth (17>28.5) and Tate Broussard finished 10th (18:02.3)
Also for ESA, Charlie Blancard was 11th; Ian Waskom finished 12th; Greer Hernandez was 16th and Adam Sabbaghian was 19th.
It was the ESA Boys’ sixth consecutive state cross country championship.
In the Class B Girls meet, ESA totaled 28 points to win its fourth title in the last five years.
Runnels Academy was second with 55 points and Christ Episcopal was third with 87 points.
The Lady Falcons placed five runners in the top 10 with Malek as the state runnerup in a time of 19:29.8.
Ellianna Desormeaux was fourth in 20:20.5; Briley Herpin was fifth in 20:33.1; Taylor Guillotte was eighth in 21:14.5 and Ava Grace Hebert was ninth in a time of 21:23.7.
Runnels’ Anna Fink won the state meet in a time of 18:25.1.
Also for ESA, Minnie Blanchard was 20th and Ellie Bollich was 28th.
The state titles are ESA’s 86th and 87th in all sports since the school was founded.
In Class A girls, Highland Baptist finished fourth at the state meet with 116 points as Country Day won the girls title with 41 points while St. Martin’s Episcopal was second with 75 points and Cedar Creek was third with 81 points.
Highland’s Maegan Champagne finished in eighth place in a time of 21:26.0 and was the Lady Bears only top 10 finisher.
Cedar Creek’s Ansley Long won the individual state title in a time of 18:36.1
In the Class A Boys meet, Highland Baptist finished in eighth place with 231 points.
Country Day won the boys meet with 45 points followed by Cedar Creek (55) and Ascension Catholic (79).
No Highland Baptist male finished in the top 10 at the state meet.
In Class 2A Girls, Catholic High finished in 12th place with 278 points.
Isidore Newman won the girls state title with 72 points while Menard was second with 82 points and Episcopal High of Baton Rouge was third with 94 points.
Delcambre finished in 14th place with 396 points
Newman’s Ava Hartman won the individual state title in a time of 19:28.9 while Episcopal’s Scarlett Spender was second in 19:59.0
No CHS nor Delcambre athlete finished in the top 10 at the state meet.
In the Class 2A Boys meet, Delcambre finished 14th with 335 points while Catholic High finished 16th with 379 points.
Episcopal High of Baton Rouge won the boys meet with 35 points followed by Menard with 87 points and Newman with 119 points.
Episcopal’s James Christian won the individual title in a time of 16:19.2 while Dunham;s John Walker McDonald was second in a time of 16:20.6
No one from Catholic High nor Delcambre finished in the top 10 at the state meet.
Finally, in Class C, Hornbeck won the boys state title with 19 points while Grand Isle was second with 56 points and Harrisonburg was third with 114 points.
Hornbeck’s John Jett won the individual title in 17:27.9 and teammate Cooper Smith was second in 17:33.1.
In the Class C girls meet, Hornbeck finished off the sweep wth 37 points while Claiborne Christian was second with 68 points and Planiview was third with 91 points.
Claiborn Christian’s Anisten Dunn won the individual title in 21:28.8 while Hornbeck’s Jayda James was second in 22:22.1.