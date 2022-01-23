The Episcopal School of Acadiana boy’s soccer team remains undefeated following a 5-0 victory over Catholic High on Saturday. The Falcons have a 5-0 district record and a 12-3-2 record overall.
Evan Lipari led the scoring with three goals. Tripp Monica and Ian Allam each scored a goal in the Falcons’ win.
ESA took an early lead, but the strong press from Catholic High caused trouble for the well-drilled Falcons. ESA head coach Adam Glover said the game should’ve been won earlier, but a win is a win at this point in the season.
“It wasn’t pretty in spells. That game could’ve and should’ve been done a lot earlier. We made hard work of it, and like I just told the boys, we have to be more clinical in the final third because come playoff time, we might not get all those chances. They know that they need to be better, and we will be,” he said.
Glover said he spoke with his team at halftime about how to defeat the heavy press from CHS, and his team did much better in the second half of the game.
“We definitely talked about it at halftime,” said Glover. “‘How do you defeat that, how do you beat that?’ We do it by moving the ball fast and by recycling possession and hitting their weak side. We did that better in the second half, but like I said on Wednesday, we’re still very one dimensional, and we need to improve that.”
ESA is the only team still undefeated in their district, and a win over Lafayette Christian Academy on Monday would seal their district championship. Glover said while district titles are important, his team has their sights on bigger silverware.
“This isn’t where we finish. It’s obviously great to win district, and obviously players look at district and the accolades that come with it. I have some players who will definitely get some awards at the end of the season because of that, but we want more, we want a good run in the playoffs and to go as far as we can and hopefully that’ll be all the way to the final.”
ESA travel to LCA on Monday and plays host to Erath in the final game of the regular season. The Falcons are No. 2 in Division IV, and will look to retain that spot going into the playoffs.