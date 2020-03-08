CADE — For most of the second half of Friday night’s Division V quarterfinal between ESA and Northside Christian, the Falcons trailed by anywhere from six to 10 points and anytime ESA had a big basket of made a big defensive stop, the visiting Warriors seemed to match it with a big play of their own.
But something changed in the final quarter as ESA finally got some big shots and then turned around and made some bigger plays on defense.
Cutting the lead to three points late, the Falcons managed to tie the game with just under a minute left and then stopped Northside Christian from getting the game-winning bucket at the end of regulation to force overtime. Then in the extra period, the Falcons blew past the Warriors and claimed the 67-59 win as No. 4 seed ESA advanced and will play top-seeded Jehovah-Jireh Tuesday in the semifinals with the winner advancing the the Division V finals against the winner of No/ 2 seed Runnels and No. 3 seed Family Christian for the LHSAA Division V championship next weekend.
“It’s kind of been like that all year,” ESA head boys basketball coach Jason Fatheree said. “We’ve won ugly games for sure.
“We used to it. In tough times we had guys step up and make plays when we needed it. It was a rusty game for us. We hadn’t played in 13, 14 days and we showed some of that. We didn’t play a tuneup game like some schools did. But we turned it up when we needed it.”
Oliver Nickel led the way with 24 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to help ESA get closet to the Warriors, and Henry Shuffler added 14 points as the Falcons rallied for the win and the right to face Jehovah-Jireh in the semifinals again for the second time in three years and the third time overall.
For Fatheree, the difference in the game came in that second half when ESA found some offense to go along with the defense.
“I thought that Adam Sabbaghian really made a lot of good plays for us penetrating on the inside and made a lot of good decisions off that penetration,” Fatheree said. “We had a lot of guys step up and make big shots all over the place.
“Henry Shuffler made a couple of big plays for us tonight. He was struggling all night and we really needed it.
“I think in the end we didn’t have that grit we needed to start the game and we had to find it. And we did.”
Reegan Foreman led Northside Christian with 14 points and Bailey Landry had 13 for the Warriors.
Now Fatheree and the Falcons head to Baton Rouge and a date with Jehovah-Jireh, the two-time defending state champions in Division V.
“We’re ready for it,” he said. “We’re going to give then everything we have. Everybody know about them, they’ve dominated our division for the past five years. This will be the third time we’ve met them in the semifinals. If you’re a competitor, you love to play games like that. We’ll get them ready in the next couple of days and then go over there and give it our best shot.”
Dunham 68,
Catholic High 35
BATON ROUGE — Sal Wilson had 21 points and Carlos Stewart added 19 as top-seeded Dunham knocked No. 8 seed Catholic High out of the Division III playoff Friday night, 68-35.
Jace Augustus added 17 for the Tigers, who held CHS scoreless in the first quarter on the way to building an 18-0 lead the end of the period.
Dunham then outscored Catholic High 13-12 in the second quarter to take a 32-12 lead at the break and then pulled away from there in the second half to advance to the Division III semifinals to play No. 5 seed Newman, a 60-58 winner over No. 4 seed Menard.
Trey Amos led Catholic High with 19 points while KK Reno added five points and Preston Cestia finished with three points.
CHS ended the season with a 14-13 record.
Wossman 60,
St. Martinville 49
MONROE — St. Martinville Senior High’s run through the Class 4A playoffs came to an end Friday night in the quarterfinals as Devonta Austin scored 25 points in leading Wossman past SMSH 60-49.
Nick Taylor added 13 for No. 2 seed Wossman, which trailed 21-15 at the end of the first quarter, then rallied in the second quarter to hold SMSH to five points and took a 35-26 lead into halftime.
Wossman outscored St. Martinville 31-23 in the second half to advance to the semifinals where they will play No. 3 seed Madison Prep, an 82-48 winner over Northwest, in the semifinals at the LHSAA Marsh Madness State Tournament in Lake Charles Wednesday.
Datayvious Gabriel led SMSH with 20 points while Jalen Mitchell added 10 points and Tanner Harrison finished with eight points.
St. Martinville finished the season with a 27-9 record.
Lakeview 82,
Franklin 70
CAMPTI — The Franklin Hornets fell 82-70 Friday night to Lakeview in the Class 2A quarterfinals. No information on the game was provided to The Daily Iberian.
With the loss, No. 8 seed Franklin finished the season with a 25-9 record. Lakeview advances to play No. 1 seed Port Allen in the semifinals at the LHSAA Marsh Madness State Tournament in Lake Charles Tuesday.