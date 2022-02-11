Catholic High School and Episcopal School of Acadiana played quarterfinal playoff games on the road Wednesday, with Catholic High falling to Louise McGehee and ESA beating Metairie Park Country Day.
Louise McGehee 6, Catholic High 3
The No. 1 seed Catholic High School girls soccer team suffered a shocking loss to No. 9 seed Louise McGehee on Wednesday.
The Lady Panthers were favorites to advance to the semifinals with a 22-3-1 record going into the quarterfinal contest. A goal in the opening minute of the game by Anna Broussard gave the Lady Panthers the advantage, but by halftime the score had jumped to 2-6 with Catholic High scrambling to make a comeback.
Anna Broussard ended the game with 1 goal and 2 assists. Emma Broussard had 1 goal, and Sophie Vines had 1 goal and 1 assist. Anna Broussard’s final goal of the season brought her career goal tally for the Lady Panthers to 160, a record which will be hard to beat.
Episcopal School of Acadiana 2, Metairie Park Country Day 0
The Episcopal School of Acadiana continued their impressive run in the postseason with a 2-0 defeat of No. 19 seed Metairie Park Country Day, who had won home field advantage following their 2-1 defeat of No. 3 seed Houma Christian.
The Lady Falcons will now face No. 7 seed Academy of the Sacred Heart - New Orleans in the semifinals. ASH-NO defeated No. 2 seed Isidore Newman in the quarterfinals to earn a home game against ESA.
With the top 3 seeded teams all knocked out by the semifinals, it is truly anyone’s title to win this season. ESA hasn’t made it this far in the postseason since their 2019 D-IV Finals loss to Loyola Prep, and would be the first team in Division IV to ever win a state championship with only one home game in the playoffs.
ESA’s semifinal game against Sacred Heart will be played at Tad Gormley Stadium Saturday starting at 4 p.m. The Division IV state championship game will be held on February 14 at 3:30 p.m. at Strawberry Field at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond.