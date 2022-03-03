The Episcopal School of Acadiana got the chance to avenge last year’s semi-final loss to Jehovah-Jireh when the two teams were once again paired up in the LHSAA Division V basketball playoffs. Unfortunately for the Falcons, history has a way of repeating itself.
ESA got off to a slow start thanks to top class defending by the Jehovah team, but the Falcons bounced back with a flurry of goals that ended the first quarter with just two points separating the teams. At the halftime break, Jehovah-Jireh led the Falcons 23-18.
Jehovah-Jireh added 13 points in the third quarter, followed by a phenomenal performance from top college prospect John-Paul Ricks that added 18 points in the fourth quarter.
“What can you say about John-Paul Ricks, he might be one of the best players here this week,” explained ESA head coach Jason Fatheree. “We just found out that he had 30 (points), so I guess we didn’t do a good job of containing him. We wanted to do a decent job with him and then kind of control everybody else, that was the game plan. We probably let him get away a little too loose in the second half.”
Fatheree said that going up against the defending Division V champions was always going to be difficult for his team.
“Going against the four-time defending champion is never going to be easy, and that was kind of the message all week,” he said. “These guys, they know how to win. We beat them in the first game and that gave us the confidence to know that we could play with them.”
Fatheree said that, despite his team’s impressive performance in the third quarter, defensive mistakes cost them.
“I think we went on a really good run in the third quarter to kind of get a lead, and then we made a couple of mistakes, a few too many turnovers, and they went on a run,” he said.
The loss marks ESA’s third semi-final exit in three years. Despite the disappointing performance against Jehovah-Jireh, the Falcons finished the season with a 25-12 record, one of the program’s best ever showings.
Jehovah-Jireh advanced to the Division V finals to face No. 1 seed Family Christian on Saturday.