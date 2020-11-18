NATCHITOCHES — Episcopal School of Acadiana runners brought home the school’s 88th and 89th state championships on Monday, and 26th and 27th cross country titles, since ESA’s founding in 1979.
Classes C, B, A and 2A ran Monday and 3A, 4A and 5A ran Tuesday.
Class B
The ESA boys won their seventh Class B State Championship in a row at Northwestern State University. Running for the Falcons were Christian Herpin, who finished second in 16:39.3; Peter Kaiser, fifth in 17:03.8; Charlie Blanchard, ninth in17:35.4; Tate Broussard, 14th, Ian Waskom, 16th, Will Brown, 19th, and Matthew Bush, 20th.
The Falcons finished with 42 points, while Christ Episcopal was second with 63, followed by Grace Christian (84), Midland (104), Anacoco (124) and Lacassine (141).
The ESA girls finished with all seven runners in the top 11 to take their second Class B State championship in a row and their fifth in six years. Racing for ESA were Aline Malek, second in 19:16.0; Taylor Guillotte, third in 19:55.7; Ava Grace Hebert, fourth in 20:11.4; Maddie Breaux, eighth in21:00.7; Bailey Guillotte, ninth in 21:01.6; Ellianna DesOrmeaux, 10th in 21:09.0; and Gase Broussard, 11th.
ESA averaged 20:18, second in the Small Schools All-State Top Scoring Teams competition, which ranks teams competing in Classes C, B, A, and 2A.
With a time of 16:39, Christian Herpin earned a spot on the boys’ individual Small Schools All-State team, determined by the top ten times across all classes competing Monday. Aline Malek, with a time of 19:16, and Taylor Guillotte with a time of 19:55, made the girls’ individual Small Schools All-State team.
Seniors Aline Malek and Arden Fratnzen were recognized as Composite All-Academic Scholar Athletes, earning unweighted six-semester GPAs of 4.0.
Class 4A
The Westgate Tigers finished eighth in the boys’ 4A meet Tuesday with 257 points, tied with Lusher Charter, which placed higher in a tiebreaker.
Belle Chasse won the title with 31 points, followed by St. Michael the Archangel (50), Teurlings Catholic (74), Vandebilt Catholic (131) and Caddo Magnet (132).
Bailey Jeanlouis was Westgate’s top finisher in 18:33.3. He was joined by Davian Hill (18:59.4), Christian Francisco (19:24.2), Joncale Pellerin (20:37.4) and Tray’Quan Francis (21:46.8).
Vandebilt Catholic won the girls’ title with 35 points, followed by St. Michael the Archangel (57), Teurlings Catholic (65), St. Scholastica (102) and St. Thomas More (142).
Class 3A
Erath finished third in the boys’ meet and 12th in the girls’ meet Tuesday.
The Bobcats had 104 points, trailing champion E.D. White with 53 and runner-up University Lab with 92. Rounding out the top five were Parkview Baptist (113) and St. Louis (141).
Joel Allen led Erath with a third-place individual finish in 15:56.6. Dax Boudreaux was seventh in 16:19.8 and Jason LeBlanc was ninth in 16:41.7. Also running for EHS were Ross Delcambre (18:42.2), Cody Lange (18:50.7), Nathan Hardin (19:20.5) and Jayton Stutes (20:06.8).
The Lady Bobcats had 320 points to finish 12th. E.D. White was first with 38, followed by Academy of Sacred Heart-New Orleans (64), St. Louis (70), University Lab (151) and Parkview Baptist (157).
Catherine Sonnier led Erath in 24:20.6. She was joined by Lilly LeBlanc (24:42.8), Madelyn Lemaire (25:24.8), Lauren Sonnier (27:27.0), Bre Bright (28:22.6), Carlee LeBlanc (30:55.0) and Heather Green (30:56.6).
Class 2A
Catholic High finished 11th in the boys’ 2A standings with 309 points and Delcambre was 12th with 340 points.
Episcopal of Baton Rouge finished first with 47 points, followed by Dunham (53), Holy Savior Menard (101), St. Thomas Aquinas (119) and Rosepine (131).
Eli Berard was Catholic High’s top finisher in 20:14.4. Also running for CHS were Aidan Romero (20:25.6), Daniel Trotter (20:35.0), Pierre Romero (20:53.0), Elijah Fitch (22:12.3), Brix Schexnayder (23:20.8) and Addison Fields (23:54.2).
Trevor Viator was Delcambre’s top finisher in 19:23.2. Also running for DHS were Avery Dejean (20:30.3), Noah Gary (22:11.5), Kazzley Langlinais (22:45.5) and Kadyn Bourgeois (25:11.6).
CHS was ninth in the girls’ 2A race with 222 points. Episcopal of Baton Rouge won with 24 points, followed by Newman (85), STA (92), Louise McGehee (115) and Holy Savior Menard (121).
Hannah Trappey was 30th for CHS in 21:58.2. Also running for CHS were Caroline Broussard (22:33.3), Audrey Armentor (22:34.1), Kate Armentor (23:40.2), Kiera Green (25:24.8) and Angelina Scott (27:40.8).
Kaelyn Wyatt was Delcambre’s top finisher in 28:04.9. Also for DHS were Sabrina Longon (29:59.02), Paige Myers (38:11.9) and Luci Geoffroy (41:36.7).
Class A
Highland Baptist finished eighth among the boys’ teams in Class A with 211 points and fifth in the girls’ race with 144 points.
Topping the boys’ field was Metairie Park Country Day with 38 points, followed by Ouachita Christian (68), Ascension Catholic (81), Cedar Creek (99) and St. Martin’s Episcopal (137).
Tyler Blissett finished 14th as Highland’s top individual in 17:47.1. He was joined by teammates Neil Mason (19:44.7), Colby Abshire (20:24.6), Nicko Mason (21:27.2), Michael LeBlanc (22:29.7), Daniel Mendoza (23:30.5) and Jonah White (24:27.6).
St. Martin’s won the girls’ meet with 40 points, followed by Country Day (50), Cedar Creek (88), St. Frederick (118) and HBCS.
Madison Champagne led Highland with a 17th-place finish in 22:18.7.
She was joined by teammates Hilary Hebert (23:07.0), Maegan Champagne (23:50.6), Emma Blissett (24:11.7), Lillian Nicholson 9(24:16.4) and Anna Perello (24:33.3)