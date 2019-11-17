CADE — Henry Shuffler had a game-high 22 points as ESA improved its record to 1-3 on the season with a 44-40 non-district win over Grand Isle Friday.
Shuffler finished the game with a double-double as he added 11 rebounds.
Mike Legoullion added seven points and Ben Border finished with six points for the Falcons, who trailed 7-3 at the end of the first quarter before taking a 19-13 lead at halftime and extending it to 33-25 after three quarters and holding on for the win.
Individual scoring for Grand Isle was not available. ESA travels to Northside Christian Thursday for a non-district game.