DELCAMBRE — Joel Allen was Outstanding Performer and Jason LeBlanc received Outstanding Track honors and the Erath Bobcats ran away with the Cashen Relays title Wednesday at Delcambre High School.
Allen won both the 1,600 meters ( 4 minutes 43.94 seconds) and the 3,200 meters (10:36.52) and was second in the 800 as Erath rolled up 141 points, just edging second place Abbeville, which finished with 137 points.
Host Delcambre was third with 94 points while Kaplan finished fourth (75), Houma Christian was fifth (43), Loreauville was sixth (40) and Lake Arthur was seventh (34).
LeBlanc won the 800 meters (2:07.27) and was second in the 1,600 and 3,200 for EHS. He and Allen were the only two athletes to finish atop the podium for the Bobcats, but several other Erath athletes finished second or third in their respective events.
Other area top finishers in the Cashen Relays included Delcambre’s Luke Pacetti, who won the pole vault (12 feet, 0 inches) while teammates Hayden Frederick won the triple jump (38-9 1/2) and Cullen Bouton won the javelin (139-7).
The Loreauville foursome of Evan Simon, Calep Jacob, Colin Jacob and Ethan Simon won the 4x200 meter relay (1:36.76) and the foursome of Landon Lancon, Colin Jacob, Simon and Calep Jacob won the 4x400 meter relay (3:40.73).
In the girls event, the Koenig Relays, Kamryn Darby won Outstanding Performer honors as host Delcambre finished second to Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy (ARCA).
ARCA won the meet with 137 points while the Lady Panthers finished with 110 points.
Kaplan finished third (101) followed by Houma Christian (91), Abbeville (54), Lake Arthur (30) and Erath (18).
Darby won the 400 in a time of 1:06.73 and ran a leg with Angela Cruz, Treasure Harris and Amiyah Decuire in the winning time of 4:40.89
Other top finishers for Delcambre included Amalie Bouton in the 100 meter hurdles (17.56)Amiyah Decuire in the long jump (14-7); Courtney Blanchard in the triple jump (29-2) and Riley Hebert in the discus (88-2).