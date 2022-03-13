The Erath High School softball team made a statement to fans and opposing teams on Friday with an 11-5 win over Catholic High.
The 8-6 Lady Cats have had an up-and-down season so far, but proved once again why they are one of the best teams in the Teche Area.
Erath proved its versatility by having a five-way tie for leading scorer, with Kiersten Perro, Laci Frederick, Mady Vallot, Kynnedi Rodriguez and Aubrey Desormeaux each scoring 2 runs. Alyssa Boutte threw 67 strikes in 124 pitches with 8 strikeouts.
“I told my girls that this game meant something to me and that it was time for them to step up and get out of our slump that we’ve been in,” said Erath head coach Amber LeBlanc. “Aubrey Desormeaux had been in a slump for the past three games and she finally hit a bomb over the fence. Kynnedi Rodriguez also had an important hit, a clutch triple with the bases loaded.”
The Lady Cats dominated the game, holding Catholic High to no runs in five of seven innings, while scoring in every inning besides the third and fourth. LeBlanc said that the rain gave Catholic High a chance to score, but once her team took the plate again they were back in control.
“The defense really stepped up,” she said. “The only time that they got to us was when it was pouring down raining and the ball was slippery. They caught us with a bunt but we let those errors go and came back with the bats and it was all over after that.”
LeBlanc credits her seniors for rising to the occasion this season, but doesn’t forget to include an important junior player in her praise.
“I told my seniors that I was counting on them this season to bring us through, but I can’t forget our junior, Alyssa Boutte, who pitches her butt off on the mound,” she said. “She came in clutch for us in that game. There’s not a kid that steps up to the plate that I doubt could put the ball in play. I have a lot of confidence in my team and I have told them since day one that I would believe in them but they need to believe in themselves first.”
Erath has had to adjust to a new coaching style this season, but LeBlanc explained that her aggression comes from a desire to get the best performance from her team.
“I think it’s kind of a culture shock to them, they’re not used to being pushed,” she said. “They’re not used to being coached aggressively and I told them, between the white lines, it’s just something that you have to let go through one ear and out the ther and play the game as hard as you can. It’s nothing personal, I just want them to compete and be the best that they can be.”
Erath followed up their win with a hard-fought 20-10 defeat to Southside and will return to action on Monday when they travel to rival Delcambre.
Many other Teche-area teams took part in the tournament, which spanned Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
Catholic High 15, Westgate 5
The Lady Panthers finally broke their six-game losing streak by defeating the Westgate Lady Tigers on Saturday. Emma Hamner impressed with a triple in the first inning, and Mia Poirier added a home run in the second. Hamner finished the game with two runs and four RBIs, as well as striking out four opposing batters. Mia Poirier returned to the circle in the middle of the game and added 49 strikes in 69 pitches with 8 strikeouts.
Highland Baptist 17, St. Martinville 2
Highland Baptist returned to their winning ways with an emphatic victory over St. Martinville on Saturday, scoring 13 runs in the third inning to end the game via mercy rule.
Jessica Suire scored four runs and had two RBIs against the Lady Tigers. Rylee Guthrie (1 run, 4 RBIs), S Taylor (2 runs, 1 RBI), Ava Armentor (2 runs, 2 RBIs) and C Delahoussaye (3 runs, 3 RBIs) also contributed to the win. Armentor threw 31 strikes fin 41 pitches and recorded 5 strikeouts.