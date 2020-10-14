Erath striving to get game in this week

ERATH — After rolling to a 55-6 win over Morgan City in its season opener, the Erath Bobcats were forced to sit out last week as Hurricane Delta made it approach.
“We moved our game against North Vermilion from Friday to Thursday and then to Wednesday before canceling it because of some mandatory evacuations,” Erath head coach Eric LeBlanc said.
“We’re out of school this week until Wednesday. As of Monday morning, the electricity was still out in Erath. We’ll have a bunch of people missing from practice, but we’re trying to play for our seniors. They’ve already lost three games (two to COVID-19 delays and last week).”
In Week 1, 5-foot-11, 180-pound junior tailback Trent Bristo exploded for 171 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown, and six more Bobcats tacked on an additional 135 yards rushing.
“Trent had a big night, kind of like we were hoping,” LeBlanc said. “Our offensive line did their job. It’s a good crew we have there on the offensive line.”
QB Gabe Primeaux rushed for 45 yards and completed six of 14 passes for 111 yards and three touchdowns.
“It was Gabe’s first real game at quarterback,” LeBlanc said. “He had some obvious nerve issues early, but at the end of the first drive, he threw a big completion for a touchdown on 4th-and-12 to Landon Toups.”
David Richard (3-101, TD), Christian Migues (2-62) and Austin Hebert (2-17, TD) all had success catching the football as Erath threw five touchdown passes.
Backup quarterback Chase Broussard completed four of five for 121 yards and two TDs.
“David Richard got his 40-yard dash from a 5.18 to a 4.60 during the offseason,” LeBlanc said. “He’s a product of hard work, a ‘yes, sir, no sir,’ type of kid. He has a lot of determination, and it showed.”
Erath hosts parish rival Vermilion Catholic (1-0) on Friday. Last year, VC won 42-20.
“Drew Leger is one of the better quarterbacks in the area for sure,” LeBlanc said of the VC signal-caller.
“They run a lot of screens and then try hit you with something deep.”
In Week 1, Lege was 25-of-40 for 331 yards and three TDs in a 40-25 win over Abbeville. WR Saul Dartez hauled in seven of those passes for 148 yards and two TDs, and John Robert Allums caught 12 for 126 yards and a score.
“Their receivers can move,” LeBlanc said of the Screamin’ Eagles (1-0), who canceled last week’s game vs. Kaplan. “A bunch of their skill guys go both ways, so we need to play keep-away at times, and punch it in and finish it off with some scores.
“Last year, we ran it 35 times but we had four turnovers in the second quarter and six in the game. We shot ourselves in the football. If we can take care of the ball and sustain some drives, it could be a good game.”