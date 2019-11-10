Erath quarterback Luke LeBlanc and Delcambre defensive end Hayden Frederick were voted as Haik, Minvielle and Grubbs Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week for week nine of the prep football season.
LeBlanc received 559 of the 1,558 votes cast for the award or 35.9 percent.
Delcambre running back Parker Nunez received 399 or 25.6 percent of the votes; Centerville running back Tyler Gunner received 286 or 18.4 percent of the votes cast.
New Iberia Senior High running back Tyce Fusilier received 176 votes or 11.3 percent while Westgate quarterback Brennan Landry received 89 votes or 5.7 percent of the votes and Catholic High running back Tray Henry had 49 votes or 3.1 percent.
On defense, Frederick received 397 of the 1,241 votes cast or 32 percent while Erath’s Lane Toups received 338 votes or 27.2 percent.
Loreauville’s Beau Romero had 225 votes or 18.1 percent; Westgate’s Ziyon Madison had 174 votes or 14 percent and Catholic High’s K.K. Reno had 107 votes or 8.6 percent of the vote.
Nominations for the final week of the season are open and cant be posted in the comment section of this article or send to Sports@Daily-Iberian.com