Amber LeBlanc, former softball coach at Erath High School, has moved on to be the head coach at the newly formed John Melvin University in Crowley.
LeBlanc, who took over at Erath for the 2022 season, has been coaching for more than 10 years.
Previously, she has served on the coaching staff at Loreauville and runs her own travel ball organization.
Last season, Erath finished with a 15-14 record and entered the playoffs as the No. 23 seed before being knocked out by Mamou in the first round.
Despite early success, LeBlanc said that she never got a straight answer regarding her future at Erath.
“I’m nervous and excited at the same time,” she said of her new position. “It kind of happened so fast. I didn’t want to leave Erath, I really didn’t. I had built friendships and bonds at that small town and I reached out to them and asked about what they were going to do because I had other coaches reaching out to me. They would never give me an answer. I set my goals high and I always said that after two years in high school I wanted to be at the collegiate level.”
LeBlanc said that she wouldn’t just be coaching at JMU, adding that she was enrolling at the school to continue her own education.
“I’m going back to school, so I’m going to get my bachelor’s degree there,” she said. “I’m thinking of getting my bachelor’s in science but I’m not 100% sure if that’s what I want to do.”
LeBlanc said that her experience with travel ball and at the local high schools will provide her with a leg up on recruiting in the area.
“I coach travel ball already, so I go to a lot of the showcases and I know a lot of the juniors and seniors looking for homes, so I think that recruiting atmosphere is going to be easy for me,” she said. “My goal for JMU is to have them competing at the highest level and getting them ready for the next collegiate level. I want them to just grind and be a better human and be ready for the thing called life.”