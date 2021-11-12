Erath opens playoffs at home for first time since 2015

ERATH — For the first time in six years, Erath will play host to a first-round payoff game.
Head coach Eric LeBlanc and the rest of the Bobcats are hoping that history doesn’t repeat itself
In 2015 the 12th seeded Bobcats lost a shootout with No. 21 seed Iowa 56-48 in the first round in Class 3A.
Tonight, the Bobcats finally come back home as No. 15 seed Erath plays host to No. 18 seed Wossman at Robert Segura Memorial Stadium.
“We’ve had a second round game at home since then, but this is the first first-round game since that 2015 season and the kids are really excited to be opening the playoffs at home,” LeBlanc said. “It was one of our goals this year to host a first round game and we get that chance.”
The Bobcats (7-3) will take on the Wildcats (4-5) with the winner facing the winner of the 2/31 contest between Abbeville and Richwood.
So a win over Wossman could give the Bobcats are rematch against District 6-3A rival Abbeville, which beat EHS in the regular season finale last week.
“We’d certainly like another crack at Abbeville,” LeBlanc said. “But we have to get through this first round game first.”
Erath enters the playoffs on a bit of a downside as the Bobcats, who won six straight at one point, dropped two of their final three games of the season.
Of course, losing to No. 2 seed Abbeville and No. 3 seed St. Martinville is not necessarily a bad thing.
“The more I think about it, the more I realize that’s two very good teams we lost to,” LeBlanc said. “I know that we didn’t play well in those games and as a coaching staff we sat and had long talks about those two games and how we can get better as coaches so that we don’t have that experience again.”
The Erath coach said that Wossman comes into the game running the same style of offense that the Bobcats run.
Coming into the game, Erath is led by quarterback Lynkon Romero, who finished the regular season with 1910 yards and 20 touchdowns. Christian Pillette has been his leading receiver with 28 catches for 792 yards and eight scores.
One thing is for sure, the Erath senior football players are not ready to see this season come to an end just yet.
“I’m an optimist,” LeBlanc said. “I thought that we’d have a good season and we did. But if you would have told these seniors that they
d be 7-3 and in the playoffs before the season began, they would have smiled and taken it. But now that they are here, they want more and they’ve been working hard to get more.”