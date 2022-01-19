The Erath High School girls’ soccer team is in the middle of a rebuilding year, having graduated over 10 seniors last season. The Lady Bobcats have struggled so far this season, going winless in November and December, but recent good performances have lifted the team to 1-10-1 record.
Despite a defensively solid first half, the Lady Bobcats were unable to come away with a home win over Lafayette Christian Academy Monday. Two goals from the penalty spot opened the scoring for the Lady Knights, and tired legs from Erath defenders allowed two more before the final whistle.
Coach Trey Price, currently in his first season with the Lady Bobcats, says that despite his team’s record, he is impressed with their improvement this season.
“I know that we’ve put in the work and we’ve put in the time, and I don’t feel that we played with the effort that I know we can,” said Price. “We’ve grown so much, we’ve played this team already, and the girls are putting in so much work that I just wanted them to play with their full potential. They got two PKs and that’s tough, but I think if we play them again five more times, we win three out of the five.”
Price says that he hopes that his team continues to improve and that their game performance reflects their dedication to the team.
“(I want them to ) continue to grow, put in the work and the effort like we’ve been doing, and when we get on the field, to turn it up a notch. We bring it every day in practice, they show up and put in the time, and I want them to play like it, because they can.”
Erath is a young team this season, with only one senior on the roster. Kiersten Price, the Lady Bobcat’s lone senior, says that the team is performing better than their record would indicate.
“It’s a brand new team entirely,” said Price. “I started last year, and we only had (two other players) as starters, so we began the season with three starters on offense and none on defense.”
“We have really good coaches, and they know basically nothing about soccer. From our first game to this one, we’ve improved very much. I think this season is just the warm up and everyone needs to be ready for next year.”
Erath will be back in action on Wednesday when they host district rival St. Martinville. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.