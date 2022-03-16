DELCAMBRE — The Erath High School Lady Cats softball team picked up yet another win this season, this time a 12-2 victory over rival Delcambre High School. The Lady Cats are now 9-7 this season as they head into a full week of district play.
Raleigh Landry had a fantastic performance from the pitching mound, throwing 77 strikes from 123 pitches with 12 strikeouts. Landry also scored one run and one RBI against Delcambre.
“She’s been in a slump, no confidence at all,” explained Erath head coach Amber LeBlanc. “She came through and I told her that she needed to step up and be a better teammate because we need help on the mound. She came through and she helped us out.”
Kiersten Perro (two runs) Aubrey Desormeaux (two runs), Alyssa Boutte (two runs), and Kynnedi Rodriguez (two runs, one RBI) also contributed to the win.
Erath took an early lead in the game following a double from Raleigh Landry and a single from Laci Frederick, but strong defense from the Delcambre team held Erath scoreless through the fourth inning. The Lady Cats added two more runs in the fifth, then delivered the classic one-two punch in the last two innings, scoring four runs in each to seal the win.
LeBlanc credited the difference in pitching speed with throwing her team out of their rhythm.
“We weren’t swinging the bat like we should, but we’re going to work on that,” she said. “We had trouble hitting a slower pitcher, which is expected. We pulled it through, but not like I thought we would.”
LeBlanc has never been shy about her aggressive style of coaching, adding that she was unhappy with her team’s early performance against Delcambre and demanding more from her players.
“I started gnawing at them a little bit more, just being a little bit more aggressive on the bags and with the girls, just letting them know that between the white line is business,” she said. “I’ll love them and hug them after, but while we are in the game, I like to compete.”
Despite the dip in the middle innings, the message from LeBlanc seemed to pay off as the Erath batters settled into the game.
“I got the fire started,” she said. “I told them that we can’t lay down and we can’t quit now, it’s too late and we were too far in the game. We can’t wait until the sixth inning to start hitting the ball, we have to start now.”