Erath High School competed in the Acadiana Area High School Golf League match held March 9 at Farm d’Allie Golf Club in Carencro, finishing with a team total of 221 strokes.
Ascension Episcopal set a new team record in winning the team title with a 135 total. Bryce Sutterfield was low medalist of the day for the tournament with a round of 33, while Jay Mendell, Kale Fontenot and Canon Clark each finished at 34. Zach Belle also competed and finished at 40.
Lafayette High finished second with a 165 total. Chris Cain and Drew Sliman each finished at 39, with Corine Landry at 43 and Gabe Wartell at 44. Landon Terro also competed and finished at 58.
Southside High was third at 211, led by Lucas Lavergne’s 46 round. Griffin Silsby finished at 50, Tommy Rosemet at 51 and Hudson Blundell at 64. Casey Goff’s 65 did not count toward team totals.
Erath was led by Madison Gainor with a round of 49. David Richard finished at 53, with Zach Broussard at 57 and Andrew Dameron at 62.
Cane Row
On Feb. 9 Delcambre sent three golfers to a match at Cane Row in New Iberia.
AES finished first with a 147 total. Jay Mendell led all golfers with a 35 total, while teammates Kale Fontenot and Canon Clark were at 37 and Bryce Sutterfield and Luke Domingue were at 38.
St. Thomas More finished second at 170, led by Thomas Oubre at 39. Jude Bourque finished at 41, with Zach Hardy at 43, Ben Franks at 47 and James Stonecipher at 49.
For Delcambre, Emit Duhon finished the round at 47, Parker LeBlanc at 47 and Benny Roy at 68.