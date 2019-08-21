Erath defender ready for shot at offensive glory

ERATH — All-district inside linebacker Tucker Derise can’t wait to touch the football on offense.
With Erath graduating four receivers from last year’s team, the 5-foot-10, 200-pound senior will play a hybrid tight end/H-Back position when the Bobcats have the football.
“Of course, I’m excited to get some touches,” Derise said. “It’s definitely the first time I’ve ever played offense on the varsity level...maybe even the first time I’ve done it in high school.
“I’m looking forward to putting up some points and helping the defense.”
Neither Derise nor all-state safety Lane Toups, who will also play wide receiver, will come off the field much this year.
“It’s best to have your best players on the field at all times,” Derise said. “If you don’t, you’re losing a lot of talent and you lose some overall confidence.”
The senior talked about the opportunity to haul in passes from record-setting quarterback Luke LeBlanc.
“It’s great playing with Luke,” Derise said. “He’s a great leader. Everybody is confident and comfortable with him.”
Last year, Derise totaled 70 tackles with four sacks. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the first round of the playoffs against Lake Charles College Prep.
“My football IQ is high and I just really know what I’m doing when it comes to my assignments,” he said. “I’m good at diagnosing and reading plays.
“That helps me get to the ball faster than anyone else. I’ve been seeing it for long enough to where it’s instinct to me.”
The Bobcats had the hot-hand in the second half of the 2018 season.
After an 0-5 start, Derise and his teammates rebounded to make the playoffs and had sixth-seeded Lake Charles College Prep on the ropes in the first half before the Blazers came back to win, 28-14.
“Just because we’re not the most athletic team doesn’t mean anyone can count us out,” Derise said. “I feel like we have one of the best coaching staffs in Louisiana.
“These invest a lot of their time and are away from their families. Our coaches game-plan a lot. They’re high-energy, always fired up, and they take everything seriously.”
The Bobcats host Ascension Episcopal in the season opener Friday, Sept. 6.