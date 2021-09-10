Erath coach looking for team improvement

ERATH — Coach Eric LeBlanc expects to see improvement on each sides of the ball when the Erath Bobcats travel to DeQuincy Friday. Last week, the Bobcats turned the ball over three times in a 41-15 loss to Loreauville.
“I don’t think we played well on either side of the ball,” LeBlanc said. “On defense, we were undisciplined. But we had a good week of practice. We know these are mistakes we can fix on our own.”
Tailback Trent Bristol, who averaged 114 yards rushing per game in 2020, missed the Loreauville game with a concussion. In his absence, the Bobcats rushed for only 81 yards. Erath was also without receiver Christian Pillette, who is on a two-week quarantine.
“Trent got a concussion in the preseason scrimmage,” LeBlanc said. “We hope to have him back Friday. I don’t think having those two guys would have necessarily changed the outcome, though.”
Sophomore quarterback Lynkon Romero completed 13-of-18 passes for 243 yards with two touchdowns. His favorite target was Coy Broussard, who had seven receptions for 136 yards and a score. David Richard added two catches for 65 yards and another score.
DeQuincy, which lost 33-15 to Westlake in Week 1, relies heavily on the run on offense.
“They run the split-back veer offense that Acadiana runs,” LeBlanc said. “We faced that offense last year in the playoffs against Jennings. DeQuincy is a physical team that comes downhilll at you. They have a couple of guys who can run.
“On their first drive last week, they drove 18 plays and then fumbled at the 1-yard line. Westlake recovered and returned it 99 yards. On the next drive, they went 13-14 plays and then fumbled it away again.”