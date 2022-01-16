The Erath boys basketball team claimed their sixth win of the season against Highland Baptist on Thursday, 58-48.
Ben Fourroux led the scoring for Erath with 15 points. Brayden Broussard (12 points), Christian Pillette (9 points), and Rawls Leslie (9 points) also contributed to the win.
The Bobcats weathered quite the storm from Highland in the first quarter, but the Bobcats stuck to the game plan. Strong performances in the second and third quarters gave Erath a dominating lead, and nine points from Fourroux in the fourth sealed the win.
For Erath head Coach Tommie Pillette, the game was always going to be determined by whether or not his team could convert their chances.
“It’s fairly simple, if we shoot the ball well we usually win most games, and we shot the ball pretty good today,” explained Pillette. “I don’t know what our free throw percentage was, but it could’ve been better. We shoot a lot of free throws in practice. Small like we are, we’re scrappy. Our district is tough, so if we don’t shoot the ball well, we don’t have a prayer because we won’t be able to rebound with those big guys.”
Erath did their best to control the tempo of the game, frustrating the Highland offense. Pillette said that his team presses based on whether or not they scored in their previous possession.
“We set up the press by score; if we don’t score, we don’t press. We just have a system where we go from score or don’t score. If we don’t score, we don’t set up the press.”
Highland attempted to control the clock in the fourth quarter, pressing hard to regain possession and fouling if Erath broke the press. Pillette said that he expected the tactic, and warned his players beforehand.
“I prepared them for that early, I knew they were going to get fouled,” said Pillette. “Sometimes they call it, but they don’t call everything, so you have to man up. I knew they were going to have contact so I told them that beforehand. My guys, I have to say, we don’t get to the line much, but if we get to the line I have confidence that we’re going to make it.”
Erath moves to 6-10 following the win, and will begin district play next week. The playoffs aren’t out of the question if they manage good results in district, but everything from now on is a crucial game.