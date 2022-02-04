ABBEVILLE — Erath senior Braydon Broussard hit two free throws with 3.7 seconds left as the Bobcats beat Abbeville 38-37 Tuesday night in District 6-3A action.
It was the first win for Erath over Abbeville in boys basketball since the 2003 season.
“It’s a great feeling to go into someone else’s house and come out with a win,” EHS coach Tommie Pillette said. “We were down 8 points in the third quarter and we didn’t panic. We stayed the course and kept it close to give us a chance in the end.
“I knew that Braydon would make one of the free throws but I didn’t know if he would make both of them. The one thing I do know is that if it comes down to free throws at the end of the game, I like our chances because we practice shooting free throws all the time.”
Broussard’s free throws culminated a night where both teams had trouble shooting from the field and points were at a premium.
Broussard scored 14 points, including stepping up to the free throw line eight time in the final quarter and nailing all eight as the Bobcats rallied from 32-24 deficit early in the final period to claim the long-awaited win.
“I really don’t remember when the last time we beat Abbeville was,” Pillette said. “I’ve been asking people and checking the records but I know that it’s been a long time.”
Ben Fourroux also had 14 points for the Bobcats, who improved to 9-12 overall and 3-2 in district.
Zalen Landry led Abbeville with 11 points, including a thunderous dunk in the final period that put the WIldcats up by 5 points with less than three minutes left. Jaydean Turner added 9 points for the Wildcats (8-7, 2-3).
Abbeville 62, Erath 33
D’Jaiyah Levy had 26 points while Alissa Richard added 13 and Chelsea Stewart finished with 10 for the Lady Wildcats.
“Kaplan was a rough game for us,” Abbeville coach Ashly Boudreaux said.
Taylor Alpough had 16 points to lead Erath and Kiersten Pierro added 10 points for the Lady Bobcats.