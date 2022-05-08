The Episcopal School of Acadiana track and field team picked up impressive wins in both girls and boys events, with each team placing second overall in Class B.
The ESA boys team finished with 70 points, trailing first-place Simsboro who earned 9 points. The girls finished the meet with a combined score of 65 points, behind first-place Christ Episcopal who scored 68 points.
The girls team picked up three first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and one third-place finish. The boys were equally as successful, with three first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, and two third-place finishes.
The list of winners is as follows:
Irene Kaiser
2nd- 100-meter dash
2nd- 100-meter hurdles
1st- Long jump
1st- Triple jump
Ayden Brown
4th- 200-meter dash
2nd- 400-meter dash
1st- 800-meters
Ian Allam
3rd- 200-meter dash
1st- 400-meter dash
Gunnar Caswell
2nd- 400-meter dash
Greer Hernandez
3rd- 1600-meters
John Henry Fitzgerald
8th- 1600-meters
Anderson Frank
4th- 3200-meters
Richard Maegan
1st- Discus
3rd- Shot put
Cameron Lee
7th- High jump
Briley Herpin
6th- High jump
Eli Eble
2nd- Shot put
4x200-meter relay
5th- Gunnar Caswell, Henry Fuller, Spencer McNeely, Ian Allam
4x400-meter relay
1st- Gunnar Caswell, Max Ross, Spencer McNeely, Ian Allam
4x400-meter relay
3rd- Grace Pellegrin, Briley Herpin, Gase Broussard, Ayden Brown