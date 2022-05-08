ESA was runner up in both the boys and girls divisions

ESA was runner up in both the boys and girls divisions

 Submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The Episcopal School of Acadiana track and field team picked up impressive wins in both girls and boys events, with each team placing second overall in Class B.

The ESA boys team finished with 70 points, trailing first-place Simsboro who earned 9 points. The girls finished the meet with a combined score of 65 points, behind first-place Christ Episcopal who scored 68 points.

The girls team picked up three first-place finishes, three second-place finishes, and one third-place finish. The boys were equally as successful, with three first-place finishes, two second-place finishes, and two third-place finishes.

The list of winners is as follows:

Irene Kaiser

2nd- 100-meter dash

2nd- 100-meter hurdles

1st- Long jump

1st- Triple jump

Ayden Brown

4th- 200-meter dash

2nd- 400-meter dash

1st- 800-meters

Ian Allam

3rd- 200-meter dash

1st- 400-meter dash

Gunnar Caswell

2nd- 400-meter dash

Greer Hernandez

3rd- 1600-meters

John Henry Fitzgerald

8th- 1600-meters

Anderson Frank

4th- 3200-meters

Richard Maegan

1st- Discus

3rd- Shot put

Cameron Lee

7th- High jump

Briley Herpin

6th- High jump

Eli Eble

2nd- Shot put

4x200-meter relay

5th- Gunnar Caswell, Henry Fuller, Spencer McNeely, Ian Allam

4x400-meter relay

1st- Gunnar Caswell, Max Ross, Spencer McNeely, Ian Allam

4x400-meter relay

3rd- Grace Pellegrin, Briley Herpin, Gase Broussard, Ayden Brown



Tags

Load comments