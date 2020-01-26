Enjoying his new gig

CADE — Following a successful tenure as head coach of Catholic High’s boys soccer team, Adam Glover accepted the same position at Episcopal of Acadiana where the amiable native of England has the Falcons off to a nice start.
“My only reason really for leaving was family,” Glover said. “I had to look out for my family. I loved my time at Catholic High for the four years I was there and really appreciate the school giving me the opportunity to work at the high school level.
“But at the end of the day, different circumstances meant they couldn’t offer me a full-time P.E. position there, so when ESA came asking, I had to look at it as a financial thing for myself and my family. That was the main reason.”
Glover, whose enthusiasm on the soccer field is contagious, is enjoying his new job.
“I love it here. It’s a different type of school, a different mentality,” he said. “It’s an academics-first kind of school. During the six months I’ve been here so far, I’ve loved every minute. Every teacher and student has been welcoming. They’re a great bunch of kids, and it’s fun working here.”
During his time at Catholic High, Glover developed a healthy respect for ESA.
“In the years I was at Catholic High, we had good head-to-head matchups with ESA,” he said.
“In my first year, we played them twice. We played ESA in district and then we met again in the quarterfinals.
“Since then, ESA has had the better of Catholic High. I wouldn’t say it’s a bitter rivalry. I would say that in the past, ESA was better and, hence, that’s why they were state champions two years ago.”
Although he continues to speak with a distinct British accent, Glover said south Louisiana is his home for good.
“In 2014, I was given an opportunity to move over here to work for Dynamo Junior, which is a select soccer program here in the Youngsville/Broussard area, and I couldn’t turn it down,” he said.
“I married a beautiful wife from this area. She’s from New Iberia.
“We moved to Youngsville two years ago, and we have a beautiful son. The long-term goal is to stay here and make this my long-term home.”