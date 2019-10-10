Highland Baptist snapped a three-game losing streak in style last Friday with a 49-26 rout on the road at previously unbeaten Westminster Christian.
That improved the Bears to 2-3 as they host Covenant Christian Thursday in the District 8-1A opener for both teams.
“We knew we’d played a pretty tough schedule, especially the last two weeks,” Highland head coach Rick Hutson said. “We weren’t intimidated at all.”
The Bears intercepted four of Westminster’s nine pass attempts.
“We got an interception on their first drive,” Hutson said. “They went for it on fourth-and-long from our 20-yard line, and we picked off a screen pass.”
Sadler Delahoussaye, Tyreke Collins, Luther Laughlin and Myles Liggans each intercepted a pass.
On offense, Liggans accounted for five touchdowns - three rushing and two passing - while racking up 277 all-purpose yards.
“I think we had seven different receivers catch at least one pass,” Hutson said. “One thing we mentioned at practice was that we can get back to .500 with a win Thursday.
“Everybody thinks it’s coachspeak, but you have to play one game each week and not worry about the last one or the next one.”
Covenant Christian, which is located in the northern Houma suburb of Gray, is 2-2 and was projected in the preseason to finish in the middle of the pack in 8-1A.
The Bears, on the other hand, were picked to finish last in the six-team league.
“Covenant is similar to Westminster in that they run the Wing-T, but they do it a little differently,” Hutson said. “They don’t always use a tight end and they get in some shotgun, four-wide stuff.
“Their coach has been there a long time. He’s precise with how they run their offense. They have more weapons than Westminster, which mainly had one.”
Liggans was red-hot last week, completing 20 of 26 passes.
“Myles was accurate and he can be very efficient,” Hutson said. “Our offense is more pass-heavy than most high schools. It’s fun when it works, but it’s bad when it doesn’t work. It can lengthen the game and put pressure on the defense.”
For the most part, Hutson was pleased with his defense’s performance last week.
“We did well on all but three to five plays,” he said. “I don’t know if we got lazy or tired, but there were a couple of fourth-down situations where we didn’t play hard.”
Hutson, who entered the year working with a small roster, has seen his numbers dwindle because of injuries.
“We’ve been banged up since Week 2,” he said. “We lost two really good linemen against Hamilton Christian. We have a chance to get one back this week if his knee brace comes in. He can’t play without it. I’m hoping we get the other one back next week.
“We put a lineman jersey on one of our linebackers because we might have to use him there. We lost another kid, Kale Decuir, to a four-wheeler accident. That was another big loss. He had a good game against St. Edmund, and I was thinking of different ways to utilize him, and I got a call from his mom. He fractured his skull in a four-wheeler accident.”
The two teams were both in the Christian School League at one time and played each other in the league championship game in 2009.