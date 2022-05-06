Eleven local schools will be represented at the LHSAA Track and Field State Meet this weekend. The event is broken up by class, with Classes 1A and 2A competing on Friday and 3A, 4A, and 5A competing on Saturday. All events will be held at the Bernie Moore Track Stadium at LSU.
Westgate High, Hanson Memorial, and Highland Baptist all picked up district and regional team wins on the way to the state meet. Westgate will be defending their 2021 Class 4A state title this season and will face stiff competition from teams like Tioga.
A full list of athletes, broken down by school, will be included below. Friday’s field events are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m., with running events starting at 5 p.m. Gates will open on Friday at 12:30 p.m.
Saturday’s events will begin earlier, with the gates opening to spectators at 9:45 a.m. and the first field events scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. Running events start at 2:30 p.m.
Abbeville High School
• Bailee Bessard, Shot Put
Centerville High School
• Milton Schexnayder, Shot Put, Discus
Catholic High School
• Beau Beaulieu, Pole Vault
• Sammy Stokes, 400-Meters
Delcambre High School
• Riley Hebert, Shot Put
• Emma Smith, 100-Meter Hurdles
Erath High School
• Kamren Earnest, Pole Vault
• Austin Hebert, Javelin
• Dax Boudreaux, 1600-Meters
Hanson Memorial High School
• John Uze, Pole Vault
• Eugene Foulcard
• Nathan Adams, Pole Vault
• Addie Lovell, Javelin
• Reid Lovell, Javelin
• Gabe Baker, High Jump
• Hilary Pillaro, High Jump
• Madelyn Compton, 400-Meters
Boys 4x200-Meters
1) Eugene Foulcard 2) Dallas Halligan 3) Gabe Baker 4) Ethan Leblanc 5) Collin Faucheux 6) Loren Wells
Boys 4x100-Meters
1) Loren Wells 2) Eugene Foulcard 3) Gabe Baker 4) Ethan Leblanc 5) Andy Mai 6) John Uze
Highland Baptist Christian School
• Brianna Sensley, Long Jump, Triple Jump
• Nicholas Mcgee, Shot Put
• Maegan Champagne, Pole Vault, 300-Meter Hurdles
• James Sprague, Discus
• Amelia Perello, 1600-Meters, 3200-Meters
• Ella Blake, 1600-Meters
• Tyler Blissett, 800-Meters, 1600-Meters, 3200-Meters
• Madison Champagne, 800-Meters
• Jarworski Joseph, 400-Meters
Girls 4x400-Meters
1) Anna Perello 2) Brianna Sensley 3) Maegan Champagne 4) Madison Champagne 5) Ailene Martin 6) Madison Clark
Jeanerette High School
Kelby Guillory, High Jump
Loreauville High School
Boys 4x200-Meters
1) Blake Delcambre Jr. 2) Landon Lancon 3) Calep Jacob 4) Evan Simon
Boys 4x400-Meters
1) Landon Lancon 2) Collin Jacob 3) Evan Simon 4) Calep Jacob
New Iberia Senior High
• Jacalin Washington, Shot Put
St. Martinville Senior High School
• Harvey Broussard, Long Jump, High Jump, Triple Jump
• Javin Griffin, Shot Put, Discus
• Tanner Harrison, High Jump
Boys 4x200-Meters
1) Steven Blanco 2) Karon Jean-Louis 3) Jaylin Clay 4) Braylon Jones 5) Makhree Narcisse 6) Ahman Devenen
Boys 4x400-Meters
1) Jaylin Clay 2) Harvey Broussard 3) Karon Jean-Louis 4) Braylon Jones 5) Phalijah Alexander 6) Jaythen Gray
Westgate High School
• Travin Gardner, High Jump
• Zaid Landry, High Jump
• Jordan Doucet, Long Jump
• Dedrick Latulas, Triple Jump
• Caleb Guilbeau, 1600-Meters
• Tray’quan Francis, 400-Meters, 800-Meters, 1600-Meters
• Camron Spencer, 110-Meter Hurdles, 200-Meters
• Davian Hill, 400-Meters
• Mekhi Boutte, 200-Meters
Boys 4x200-Meters
1) Jordan Doucet 2) Camron Spencer 3) Dedrick Latulas 4) Mekhi Boutte 5) Amaaz Eugene 6) Derek Kately
Boys 4x100-Meters
1) Jordan Doucet 2) Camron Spencer 3) Amaaz Eugene 4) Mekhi Boutte 5) Dedrick Catulas 6) Derek Kately
Boys 4x400-Meters
1) Jordan Doucet 2) Davian Hill 3) Mekhi Boutte 4) Tray’quan Francis 5) Fabian Brown 6) Amare’ Porter