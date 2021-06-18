Eighty-one compete at The Belleview in Franklin for May Acadiana Pro Am

Eighty-one golfers enjoyed perfect golf weather at The Belleview in Franklin for the May Acadiana Area Pro Am, according to pro am officials, resulting in good scores with many players exceeding their points by 5 or more points.
Individual winners were Jacob Freyou at +2 (A Player), Johnny Hollier at +8 (B Player), Charlie Ibert at +9 (C Player) and Mickey Michel at +9 (D Player).
Two new players — Lisa Kidd and David Naquin — joined the group.
The winning team of Ronnie Etie (5), Ronnie Finley (5), Marshall Lee (0) and Neil Soileau (0) finished with 10 points.
Glenn Dupuis (-5), Brenda Guidry (5), Michael Michel (5) and Doug Robichaux (4) finished second with 9 points in a tiebreaker.
In third after the tiebreaker, also with 9 points, were Harry Bayard (5), Tyler Derouen (1), Weston Reed (0) and Paul Walters (3).
In fourth place via a tiebreaker with 8 points were Ann Bourgeois (1), Will Broussard (3), Robie Darden (-1) and Jimmy Prados (5).
Also with 8 points and finishing fifth via the tiebreaker were Joe Bass (2), Bobby Broussard (-1), Louis Devillier (2) and Herman Hamilton (5).
Finishing with 7 points were Steve Didier (-2), Johnny Hollier (5), Charles Ibert (5) and Alex Poirrier (-1).
Two teams finished with 6 points — David Duggins (4), Jim Morse (-2), Bo Provost (5) and Rommie Richard (-1); and Dan Hidalgo (-1), Randy McDaniel (5), Carter Owens (0) and Vic Segura (2).
Finishing with 5 points were Roy Boudreaux (2), Boyd Boutte (0), Mark Landry (-2) and Blaine Maturin (5).
Two teams finished with 4 points. The first was comprised of GIlbert Boudreaux (3), Farley Painter (-1), Brad Rodriguez (-1) and Norris Thibodeaux (3). Also with 4 points were Anthony Alford (-1), Willy Boyd (2), Lisa Kidd (0) and Robert L. Romero (3).
Two teams also finished with 3 points. One included Robert Burton (-1), Armand Castille (0), Jay Frederick (1) and Kyle Meche (3). The other team with 3 points included Mark Landry (-2), Doug Bulliard (2), Tom Carroll (5) and Dylan Meche (-2).
Finishing with 2 points were Alex Poirrier (-1), Brandon Burdett (1), Jules Hebert (5) and Stephen Newman (-3).
Three teams finished with 1 point. The first included Ty Burdett (-1), John Reed (-1), Don Sarkies (-2) and Andrew Walker (5). Also with 1 point were Neil Soileau (0), Junius Granger (-5), David Naquin (1) and Linda Savoie (5). Also with 1 point were Alvin Bergeron (0), Susan Clark (0), Dawn Declouet (-1) and Jacob Freyou (2).
Two teams finished with 0 points. The first included Errik Derouen (4), Donald Etie (-5), Herman Hebert (-4) and Phil Mouledous (5). The second included Olan Granger (1), Matt Hebert (-4), Daniel Horton (1) and Michael Landry (2).
Finishing at -2 were Dean Dahse (-3), Lenny Dubois (3), Brent Manuel (-1) and Wayne Manuel (-1).
Finishing at -3 were Johnny Bourque (3), JC Landry (-4), Avia McGlothlam (-1) and Murphy Pontiff (-1).