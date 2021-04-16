Eight Teche Area teams earn softball playoff bids

Eight Teche Area softball teams earned bids to the 2021 Louisiana High School Athletic Association softball playoffs announced Friday by the LHSAA, led by Loreauville in Class 2A and Catholic High in Division IV, each seeded No. 8 in their brackets.
New Iberia Senior High School (9-16) was the No. 30 seed in Class 5A and travels to District 3-5A rival Barbe (26-2), the No. 3 seed. The game is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday.
Four other District 3-5A teams also earned bids. No. 6 Sam Houston (24-5) will play host to No. 27 Sam Houston (9-16) in a second matchup of 3-5A rivals; No. 19 Acadiana (14-13) will travel to No. 14 Haughton (16-9); and No. 29 Southside (13-12) travels to No. 4 Walker (25-4).
Westgate High School (7-14) is seeded No. 27 in Class 4A and travels to No. 6 Franklinton (20-8). First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday.
The Lady Tigers are the only 5-4A non-select team earning a playoff bid. In the select Division II playoffs, two District 5-4A teams earned bids. St. Thomas More (20-8), seeded second, plays host to No. 15 E.D. White (12-20). No. 8 Teurlings Catholic (13-13) plays host to No. 9 David Thibodaux (16-9).
In Class 3A, No. 22 Erath High School (11-14) travels to 11th-seeded Pine Prairie (10-9). No time has been announced. St. Martinville (3-18) was seeded 36th in the final unofficial power rankings and did not make the 32-team field. David Thibodaux is the only other team from District 6-3A earning a playoff bid, as the No. 9 seed in Division II.
Five teams from District 7-2A earned bids, including two Teche Area teams in Class 2A and one in the Select Division III playoffs.
Loreauville (20-10) is the No. 8 seed in Class 2A and plays host to No. 25 Pickering High School (6-19) at 6 p.m. Monday.
Delcambre High School (10-16) is seeded 21st in Class 2A and travels to No. 12 French Settlement (18-9). Game time is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday.
Catholic High School (11-15) is the No. 8 seed in Division III and will open the playoffs at home against No. 9 Ascension Episcopal (15-9), another District 7-2A squad. Houma Christian (19-7), anther 7-2A team, is the No. 4 seed and plays host to Dunham (5-9) at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Westside Girls Softball Complex in Houma.
Centerville High School (7-10) is the No. 10 seed in Class A and will play No. 7 Delta Charter (9-15) in a regional playoff. The game must be played by Wednesday. Only 19 teams earned playoff spots in Class A, with the top 13 drawing first-round byes.
In Division IV, Highland Baptist Christian School (10-5) is the No. 15 seed in the 16-team bracket and travels to No. 2 Catholic High School of Pointe Coupee (21-7) at 5 p.m. Monday. Hanson Memorial School (11-12), which had been 16th in the final unofficial power rankings before the final rankings were issued, finished out of the playoffs. Two other District 8-A teams earned bids — No. 7 Central Catholic (21-7), the District champion, which will play host to No. 10 Sacred Heart of Ville Platte (17-9); and No. 13 Covenant Christian (17-8), which travels to No. 4 St. John of Plaquemine (14-4).
All of the No. 1 seeds in the seven non-select classes hail from north of Alexandria — West Monroe (27-2) in 5A, North DeSoto (28-5) in 4A, Grant (19-6) in 3A, Many (28-5) in 2A, Oak Grove (15-6) in Class A, Forest (18-8) in B and Calvin (16-10) in C.
In the five select divisions, two of the No. 1 seeds are from the New Orleans Metro area — John Curtis Christian School (22-4) in Division I, and Archbishop Hannan (18-8) in Division II; two are from Crowley — Notre Dame (26-5) in Division III and Northside Christian (22-3) in Division V; and one is from North Louisiana, Shreveport’s Calvary Baptist (22-6) in Division IV.