Eight local teams have claimed a spot in the LHSAA prep soccer playoffs this season, with two teams earning a top 2 spot in their respective divisions.
The Catholic High School girls’ soccer team is the No. 1 seed in Division IV with a 21-3-1 record. The Lady Panthers went undefeated in district play and will be hoping to avenge their 4-2 semifinal loss in 2021 to the Academy of the Sacred Heart - New Orleans. Head coach Stefan Norris has repeatedly reminded fans that his team plans to be in the finals this season. With how the team has performed so far, it’s very possible.
Also coming into the playoffs in a top spot is the Epsicopal School of Acadiana boys’ team. The Falcons have a 14-3-2 record and come into the postseason as the No. 2 seed in Division IV. ESA lost 2-1 to Episcopal in the quarterfinals last season, but look a much stronger side now that the team has gotten a year older. The Falcons have a young team this season, but their performance in district has shown they aren’t a team to underestimate.
Both teams will have a first round bye and will resume play in the second round of the playoffs.
Three additional area girls’ teams made the playoffs this season — NISH, ESA, and Highland Baptist.
NISH (13-7-1, 1-5) has been absent from the postseason since 2017, when the Lady Jackets were knocked out by St. Scholastica with an 8-0 loss in the second round. The Lady Jackets are the No. 24 seed and will travel to face Mt. Carmel today.
Highland Baptist (11-5-1, 4-0) made its first playoff appearance in 2021, but was knocked out by Riverside Academy in a 2-1 upset. Highland is the No. 14 seed this postseason, and opened the playoffs Tuesday at home against Metairie park Country Day.
ESA (11-6-2, 4-1) made it to the quarterfinals in 2021, but was defeated 4-0 by Isidore Newman. The Lady Falcons enter the playoffs as the No. 11 seed and will host Thomas Jefferson today.
Three more teams make the playoffs on the boys’ side — Catholic High, Erath and NISH.
Catholic High (5-11-4, 2-3) enter the postseason as the No. 20 seed. The Panthers made it to the quarterfinals in 2021, but were forced to forfeit their contest against district rival Ascension Episcopal due to LHSAA COVID protocols. Catholic High travels to Westminster Christian Academy today.
Erath (14-9-2, 4-2) also returns to the playoffs this year, coming in at the No. 23 seed. The Bobcats suffered a 6-0 loss to David Thobdeaux in the first round last season, but look poised to make a deep run this year. Erath traveled to face Archbishop Hannan on Tuesday.
NISH (10-8-3, 1-3-1) enters the postseason as the No. 28 seed and was scheduled to travel to St. Amant. NISH makes their return to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 where they suffered a 4-0 loss to Sulphur in the first round.