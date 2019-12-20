Edwards-Helaire injured; status unknown

BATON ROUGE — LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was injured in practice Wednesday and the extent of the injury remains unknown as the top-ranked Tigers prepare for a College Football Playoff semifinal game against No. 4 Oklahoma on Dec. 28, according to head coach Ed Orgeron.
Edwards-Helaire suffered an “unusual” non-contact injury — confirmed by Orgeron as a hamstring injury at a press conference on Early Signing Day — but the coach said he did not know the extent of the injury nor how it will affect the junior running back’s status for the Peach Bowl.
“I don’t know the extent of his injury,” Orgeron said. “He went to get some tests today. We will know more toward the end of the week.”
Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 1,290 yards on 197 carries — averaging 6.5 yards per run — and has 50 pass receptions for 399 yards. His 16 rushing touchdowns leads the Southeastern Conference and his rushing yards is 57 yards fewer than league leader Kylin Hill of Mississippi State. His 17 total touchdowns trails league leaders Najee Harris of Alabama and Ja’Marr Chase of LSU by one.
In five games against Top 25 teams, Edwards-Helaire has rushed for 517 yards, averaging 5.8 per carry, with seven touchdowns.
Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated reported Thursday that many in the LSU football office expect Edwards-Helaire not to play vs. Oklahoma in hopes that he will be more healthy for a possible championship game appearance.
Orgeron said that if Edwards-Helaire cannot play in the Peach Bowl, freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery will be expected to step up.
“If it’s their turn and Clyde can’t play then they’ll step and play very well. I’m still not sure if Clyde can or can’t play though,” Orgeron said.